S12E278Thu, Oct 6, 2022
Wynonna Judd opens up about the sudden loss of mother; North Korea launches new ballistic missiles over Japan; A look at the latest technology for breast cancer treatment
NR | 10.06.22 | 01:08:32 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:10:01
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem talk new film, 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'; Celebrating the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn; Authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of HalloweenNR
01:08:37
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipeNR
01:10:28
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancerNR
32:18
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on HuluNR
01:05:57
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Carolinas; News ways to diagnose breast cancer; Tesla unveils new AI for humanoid robots called 'Optimus'NR