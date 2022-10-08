01:06:05

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

01:08:32

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Wynonna Judd opens up about the sudden loss of mother; North Korea launches new ballistic missiles over Japan; A look at the latest technology for breast cancer treatment

01:10:01

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem talk new film, 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'; Celebrating the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn; Authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

01:08:37

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipe

01:10:28

Monday, Oct 03, 2022 Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancer

32:18

Sunday, Oct 02, 2022 Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on Hulu

01:05:57