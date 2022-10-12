S12E284Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shooting
NR | 10.12.22 | 01:09:23 | CC
01:11:13
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journeyNR
01:09:59
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usualNR
28:23
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFLNR
01:07:12
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022President Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to stop nuclear threat; Cheating allegations for Miss USA pageant; Reality star Bethany Frankel sues TikTokNR
01:06:05
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new formatNR
01:08:32
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Wynonna Judd opens up about the sudden loss of mother; North Korea launches new ballistic missiles over Japan; A look at the latest technology for breast cancer treatmentNR
01:10:01
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem talk new film, 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'; Celebrating the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn; Authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of HalloweenNR
01:08:37
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipeNR
01:10:28
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancerNR
32:18
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on HuluNR
01:05:57
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Carolinas; News ways to diagnose breast cancer; Tesla unveils new AI for humanoid robots called 'Optimus'NR