Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journey

Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journey

Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journey

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journey

Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usual

Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usual

Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usual

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usual

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFL

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFL

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFL

Sunday, Oct 09, 2022 ‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFL

Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

01:08:32