01:04:09

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell talk ‘Black Adam’; Adderall shortage occurring in US, according to FDA; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trial

01:09:23

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shooting

01:11:13

Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journey

01:09:59

Monday, Oct 10, 2022 Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usual

28:23

Sunday, Oct 09, 2022 ‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFL

01:07:12

Saturday, Oct 08, 2022 President Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to stop nuclear threat; Cheating allegations for Miss USA pageant; Reality star Bethany Frankel sues TikTok

01:06:05

Friday, Oct 07, 2022 Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new format

01:08:32

Thursday, Oct 06, 2022 Wynonna Judd opens up about the sudden loss of mother; North Korea launches new ballistic missiles over Japan; A look at the latest technology for breast cancer treatment

01:10:01

Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022 Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem talk new film, 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'; Celebrating the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn; Authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

01:08:37

Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022 Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipe

01:10:28

Monday, Oct 03, 2022 Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancer

32:18

Sunday, Oct 02, 2022 Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on Hulu

01:05:57