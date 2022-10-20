S12E292Thu, Oct 20, 2022
'GMA' celebrates deserving hero with $1 million surprise; Family of missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie speaks out; Duchess Meghan speaks on 'complicated time' since queen’s funeral
NR | 10.20.22 | 01:09:20 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:09:45
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022Abortion rights take center stage at heated Florida Senate debate; Kevin Smith talks new film, 'Clerks III'; Concerns grow over Iranian climber who competed without hijabNR
01:09:06
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Millions wake up to plunging temperatures; Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez end rumors of feud; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debateNR
01:10:31
Monday, Oct 17, 2022Overnight drone strikes rock Kyiv; Ralph Macchio talks new memoir, 'Waxing On'; Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debateNR
33:58
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022Female winner of last year’s Boston marathon suspected of doping; Suspected serial killer in northern California arrested; Health officials concerned about potential COVID-19 surgeNR
01:05:27
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022Latest on victims and motive in North Carolina mass shooting; Remembering Robbie Coltrane; Issa Rae speaks out in a new interview calling out HollywoodNR
01:09:04
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Marlon Wayans talks new movie, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’; House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump; Mother and widow of late MLB player Tyler Skaggs break their silenceNR
01:04:09
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell talk ‘Black Adam’; Adderall shortage occurring in US, according to FDA; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trialNR
01:09:23
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shootingNR
01:11:13
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journeyNR
01:09:59
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usualNR
28:23
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFLNR
01:07:12
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022President Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to stop nuclear threat; Cheating allegations for Miss USA pageant; Reality star Bethany Frankel sues TikTokNR
01:06:05
Friday, Oct 07, 2022Actress Lea Michele talks taking on lead role in ‘Funny Girl’: Russians flee to Alaska to avoid military draft; MLB playoffs begin with new formatNR
01:08:32
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022Wynonna Judd opens up about the sudden loss of mother; North Korea launches new ballistic missiles over Japan; A look at the latest technology for breast cancer treatmentNR
01:10:01
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem talk new film, 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'; Celebrating the life and legacy of Loretta Lynn; Authorities warn parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of HalloweenNR
01:08:37
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022Reese Witherspoon releases new children’s book, ‘Busy Betty’; North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan; Author, actress and food influencer Tabitha Brown shares vegan chili recipeNR
01:10:28
Monday, Oct 03, 2022Maggie Haberman talks revelations about Trump in new book; Search and rescue still underway as death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; The latest advancement in the fight against breast cancerNR
32:18
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022Hurricane Ian death toll grows; Gas prices increasing in California; ‘Power Trip’ drops on HuluNR
01:05:57
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Carolinas; News ways to diagnose breast cancer; Tesla unveils new AI for humanoid robots called 'Optimus'NR