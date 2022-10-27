S12E299Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Matthew Perry details battle with addiction, fame, and life today in new memoir; New numbers expected to show growth in US economy; Growing concern over teens and gambling
NR | 10.27.22 | 01:07:57 | CC
more episodes
01:06:26
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022Tony Hale talks season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society'; EBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer costume from site; Fetterman and Oz face off in Pennsylvania Senate debateNR
01:08:22
Tuesday, Oct 25, 20222 killed, 7 injured in St. Louis school shooting; The effects of rapidly disappearing glaciers in Switzerland; Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist face off in Florida gubernatorial debateNR
01:06:19
Monday, Oct 24, 2022Ukrainian general on Putin's nuclear threat: 'We are and should be worried'; Michaela Coel talks 'Wakanda Forever'; Uvalde teacher 'suffering mentally' after false blame in shooting aftermathNR
33:06
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022The high price of enjoying your favorite musician; 2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas medical center; Halloween treats costs rise due to inflationNR
01:06:45
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022Shakira opens up about love life and releases new single; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump; Lawsuit filed against NCAANR
01:10:50
Friday, Oct 21, 2022Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'; Texas twins allegedly held captive by mother escape abusive home; JSU’s famed dance team, The Prancing J-Settes, perform on ‘GMA’NR
01:09:20
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022'GMA' celebrates deserving hero with $1 million surprise; Family of missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie speaks out; Duchess Meghan speaks on 'complicated time' since queen’s funeralNR
01:09:45
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022Abortion rights take center stage at heated Florida Senate debate; Kevin Smith talks new film, 'Clerks III'; Concerns grow over Iranian climber who competed without hijabNR
01:09:06
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Millions wake up to plunging temperatures; Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez end rumors of feud; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debateNR
01:10:31
Monday, Oct 17, 2022Overnight drone strikes rock Kyiv; Ralph Macchio talks new memoir, 'Waxing On'; Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debateNR
33:58
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022Female winner of last year’s Boston marathon suspected of doping; Suspected serial killer in northern California arrested; Health officials concerned about potential COVID-19 surgeNR
01:05:27
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022Latest on victims and motive in North Carolina mass shooting; Remembering Robbie Coltrane; Issa Rae speaks out in a new interview calling out HollywoodNR
01:09:04
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Marlon Wayans talks new movie, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’; House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump; Mother and widow of late MLB player Tyler Skaggs break their silenceNR
01:04:09
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell talk ‘Black Adam’; Adderall shortage occurring in US, according to FDA; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trialNR
01:09:23
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shootingNR
01:11:13
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022Tracee Ellis Ross talks new docuseries, 'The Hair Tales'; Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker under fire; Sam Champion talks 'Dancing With the Stars' journeyNR
01:09:59
Monday, Oct 10, 2022Elisabeth Moss talks about the end of ‘Handmaid’s Tale’; Russia retaliates after Crimea bridge collapse; Major retailers debut holiday sales earlier than usualNR
28:23
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin released to home confinement; GOP leaders stand by Herschel Walker; Sebastian Gutierrez’s road to the NFLNR
01:07:12
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022President Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to stop nuclear threat; Cheating allegations for Miss USA pageant; Reality star Bethany Frankel sues TikTokNR