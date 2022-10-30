01:07:51

Saturday, Oct 29, 2022 Paul Pelosi attacked with hammer in his home; Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce; GMA catches up with stars of Hulu's 'Reboot'

01:08:24

Friday, Oct 28, 2022 Elon Musk closes Twitter deal and fires top executives; Matthew Perry describes battle he fought with addiction during 'Friends'; 'GMA' celebrates homecoming traditions at Florida A&M University

01:07:57

Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 Matthew Perry details battle with addiction, fame, and life today in new memoir; New numbers expected to show growth in US economy; Growing concern over teens and gambling

01:06:25

Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022 Tony Hale talks season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society'; EBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer costume from site; Fetterman and Oz face off in Pennsylvania Senate debate

01:08:22

Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 2 killed, 7 injured in St. Louis school shooting; The effects of rapidly disappearing glaciers in Switzerland; Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist face off in Florida gubernatorial debate

01:06:19

Monday, Oct 24, 2022 Ukrainian general on Putin's nuclear threat: 'We are and should be worried'; Michaela Coel talks 'Wakanda Forever'; Uvalde teacher 'suffering mentally' after false blame in shooting aftermath

33:06

Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 The high price of enjoying your favorite musician; 2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas medical center; Halloween treats costs rise due to inflation

01:06:45

Saturday, Oct 22, 2022 Shakira opens up about love life and releases new single; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump; Lawsuit filed against NCAA

01:10:50

Friday, Oct 21, 2022 Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'; Texas twins allegedly held captive by mother escape abusive home; JSU’s famed dance team, The Prancing J-Settes, perform on ‘GMA’

01:09:20

Thursday, Oct 20, 2022 'GMA' celebrates deserving hero with $1 million surprise; Family of missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie speaks out; Duchess Meghan speaks on 'complicated time' since queen’s funeral

01:09:45

Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022 Abortion rights take center stage at heated Florida Senate debate; Kevin Smith talks new film, 'Clerks III'; Concerns grow over Iranian climber who competed without hijab

01:09:06

Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022 Millions wake up to plunging temperatures; Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez end rumors of feud; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debate

01:10:31

Monday, Oct 17, 2022 Overnight drone strikes rock Kyiv; Ralph Macchio talks new memoir, 'Waxing On'; Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debate

33:58

Sunday, Oct 16, 2022 Female winner of last year’s Boston marathon suspected of doping; Suspected serial killer in northern California arrested; Health officials concerned about potential COVID-19 surge

01:05:27

Saturday, Oct 15, 2022 Latest on victims and motive in North Carolina mass shooting; Remembering Robbie Coltrane; Issa Rae speaks out in a new interview calling out Hollywood

01:09:04

Friday, Oct 14, 2022 Marlon Wayans talks new movie, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’; House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump; Mother and widow of late MLB player Tyler Skaggs break their silence

01:04:09

Thursday, Oct 13, 2022 Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell talk ‘Black Adam’; Adderall shortage occurring in US, according to FDA; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trial

01:09:23

Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022 Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shooting

01:11:13