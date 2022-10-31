S12E303Mon, Oct 31, 2022
Behind the scenes of ‘Wakanda Forever’; At least 153 crushed to death in South Korean crowd surge; Carla Hall, Buddy Valastro face-off in Halloween cook-off
NR | 10.31.22 | 01:08:24 | CC
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022Halloween crowd surge kills, injures many in South Korea; 9-year-old speaks out after escaping attempted kidnapping; Where to watch the Jaguars vs. Broncos in LondonNR
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022Paul Pelosi attacked with hammer in his home; Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce; GMA catches up with stars of Hulu's 'Reboot'NR
Friday, Oct 28, 2022Elon Musk closes Twitter deal and fires top executives; Matthew Perry describes battle he fought with addiction during 'Friends'; 'GMA' celebrates homecoming traditions at Florida A&M UniversityNR
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022Matthew Perry details battle with addiction, fame, and life today in new memoir; New numbers expected to show growth in US economy; Growing concern over teens and gamblingNR
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022Tony Hale talks season 2 of 'The Mysterious Benedict Society'; EBay removes Jeffrey Dahmer costume from site; Fetterman and Oz face off in Pennsylvania Senate debateNR
Tuesday, Oct 25, 20222 killed, 7 injured in St. Louis school shooting; The effects of rapidly disappearing glaciers in Switzerland; Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist face off in Florida gubernatorial debateNR
Monday, Oct 24, 2022Ukrainian general on Putin's nuclear threat: 'We are and should be worried'; Michaela Coel talks 'Wakanda Forever'; Uvalde teacher 'suffering mentally' after false blame in shooting aftermathNR
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022The high price of enjoying your favorite musician; 2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas medical center; Halloween treats costs rise due to inflationNR
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022Shakira opens up about love life and releases new single; Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Donald Trump; Lawsuit filed against NCAANR
Friday, Oct 21, 2022Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights'; Texas twins allegedly held captive by mother escape abusive home; JSU’s famed dance team, The Prancing J-Settes, perform on ‘GMA’NR
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022'GMA' celebrates deserving hero with $1 million surprise; Family of missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie speaks out; Duchess Meghan speaks on 'complicated time' since queen’s funeralNR
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022Abortion rights take center stage at heated Florida Senate debate; Kevin Smith talks new film, 'Clerks III'; Concerns grow over Iranian climber who competed without hijabNR
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022Millions wake up to plunging temperatures; Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez end rumors of feud; Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debateNR
Monday, Oct 17, 2022Overnight drone strikes rock Kyiv; Ralph Macchio talks new memoir, 'Waxing On'; Georgia Sen. Warnock blasts Walker as no-show to planned debateNR
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022Female winner of last year’s Boston marathon suspected of doping; Suspected serial killer in northern California arrested; Health officials concerned about potential COVID-19 surgeNR
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022Latest on victims and motive in North Carolina mass shooting; Remembering Robbie Coltrane; Issa Rae speaks out in a new interview calling out HollywoodNR
Friday, Oct 14, 2022Marlon Wayans talks new movie, ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’; House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump; Mother and widow of late MLB player Tyler Skaggs break their silenceNR
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell talk ‘Black Adam’; Adderall shortage occurring in US, according to FDA; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in Sandy Hook defamation trialNR
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022Dwayne Johnson surprises real-life superhero; Remembering Angela Lansbury’s decadeslong career; Ex-San Antonio officer charged in teen shootingNR