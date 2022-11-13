01:00:09

Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 Taylor Swift announces biggest US stadium tour ever; Control of House and Senate hangs in the balance; US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27

01:06:47

Friday, Nov 11, 2022 Highly-anticipated 'Wakanda Forever’' hits theaters; CDC warns of massive increase in flu infections, hospitalizations; Honoring America’s 1st Black Marines on Veterans Day

01:09:24

Thursday, Nov 10, 2022 Michelle Obama talks family life and new book exclusively with ‘GMA’; Trump and DeSantis battle for future of Republican party after midterms; What happened backstage at the 56th CMA Awards

01:09:52

Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022 Biggest takeaways from 2022 election midterm results; Publisher of Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage over fake cover; Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning gear up for CMA Awards

01:07:22

Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022 Voters head to polls in crucial midterms; 'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music; How to get enough sleep and wake up energized

01:09:29

Monday, Nov 07, 2022 Hugh Jackman talks new movie, ‘The Son’; Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters; Astros win 2022 World Series

33:17

Sunday, Nov 06, 2022 Biden, former presidents campaign days before election; NYC Marathon preview: Runners' stories of strength; Iran admits to supplying Russia with drones

01:00:18

Saturday, Nov 05, 2022 18 reported tornadoes rip through south-central US; Former President Trump teases 2024 run for White House; Catching up with the cast of Pawn Stars

01:06:49

Friday, Nov 04, 2022 Trump hits campaign trail in final stretch to midterms; Tenoch Huerta talks new film, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'; North Korea flies nearly 200 fighter jets near South Korea's border

01:10:18

Thursday, Nov 03, 2022 North Korean missile launches trigger evacuation warnings in Japan; How Indigenous creators are changing Hollywood and pop culture; Biden makes final push to voters ahead of midterms

01:07:44

Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022 Daniel Radcliffe talks about new biopic, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’; FCC commissioner calls on US to ban TikTok over security concerns; North Korea fires missiles into South Korean waters

01:10:57