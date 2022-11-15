S12E318Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Sir Elton John talks final North America concert; Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers; Jay Leno hospitalized with serious burns after 'gasoline accident'
NR | 11.15.22 | 01:11:41 | CC
01:08:30
Monday, Nov 14, 2022Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency; Biden meets with China’s Xi in person for 1st time since taking office; Dolly Parton wins $100M award from Jeff BezosNR
33:26
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022Democrats projected to win Nevada Senate seat; Search for missing California mom; Ukraine city of Kherson liberated from RussiansNR
01:00:09
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022Taylor Swift announces biggest US stadium tour ever; Control of House and Senate hangs in the balance; US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27NR
01:06:47
Friday, Nov 11, 2022Highly-anticipated 'Wakanda Forever’' hits theaters; CDC warns of massive increase in flu infections, hospitalizations; Honoring America’s 1st Black Marines on Veterans DayNR
01:09:24
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022Michelle Obama talks family life and new book exclusively with ‘GMA’; Trump and DeSantis battle for future of Republican party after midterms; What happened backstage at the 56th CMA AwardsNR
01:09:52
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022Biggest takeaways from 2022 election midterm results; Publisher of Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage over fake cover; Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning gear up for CMA AwardsNR
01:07:22
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022Voters head to polls in crucial midterms; 'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music; How to get enough sleep and wake up energizedNR
01:09:29
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Hugh Jackman talks new movie, ‘The Son’; Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters; Astros win 2022 World SeriesNR
33:17
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022Biden, former presidents campaign days before election; NYC Marathon preview: Runners' stories of strength; Iran admits to supplying Russia with dronesNR
01:00:18
Saturday, Nov 05, 202218 reported tornadoes rip through south-central US; Former President Trump teases 2024 run for White House; Catching up with the cast of Pawn StarsNR
01:06:49
Friday, Nov 04, 2022Trump hits campaign trail in final stretch to midterms; Tenoch Huerta talks new film, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'; North Korea flies nearly 200 fighter jets near South Korea's borderNR
01:10:18
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022North Korean missile launches trigger evacuation warnings in Japan; How Indigenous creators are changing Hollywood and pop culture; Biden makes final push to voters ahead of midtermsNR
01:07:44
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022Daniel Radcliffe talks about new biopic, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’; FCC commissioner calls on US to ban TikTok over security concerns; North Korea fires missiles into South Korean watersNR
01:10:57
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022Chadwick Boseman's widow breaks her silence in exclusive 1st interview; Pfizer releases data on possible 1st maternal RSV vaccine; The search for answers after deadly South Korean crowd surgeNR