S12E327Thu, Nov 24, 2022
Security prep underway for Thanksgiving Day Parade; Where to find the best Black Friday shopping deals; Chef tips and recipes for last-minute Thanksgiving help
NR | 11.24.22 | 01:06:31 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:09:11
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022Jesse Eisenberg talks new miniseries, ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’; How Americans are spending their money ahead of Black Friday; Saudi Arabia beats Argentina in World Cup shockerNR
01:10:05
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas talk winning 'Dancing With the Stars'; Twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago; Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering severe burnsNR
01:08:27
Monday, Nov 21, 2022Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO; Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union talk about animated movie, ‘Strange World’; Biggest moments from the 2022 AMAsNR
32:47
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022Millions traveling for Thanksgiving; Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account; US men’s soccer team prepares for World CupNR
01:06:35
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022Extreme winter storm slams Upstate New York; Ticketmaster under scrutiny for handling of Taylor Swift tickets; Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ crownNR
01:10:27
Friday, Nov 18, 2022Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel talk new film, ‘Disenchanted’; Pink talks family life, touring and upcoming album; David Archuleta talks about his emotional 'faith crisis' after coming outNR
01:10:10
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022Chris Hemsworth talks learning about his risk of developing Alzheimer's disease; Superfan uses TikTok to ask Lizzo to borrow special dress; GOP projected to retake control of the HouseNR
01:09:17
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022Donald Trump announces 2024 bid for White House; Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras' tour crashes website; John Leguizamo talks about his 2 upcoming filmsNR
01:11:41
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022Sir Elton John talks final North America concert; Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers; Jay Leno hospitalized with serious burns after 'gasoline accident'NR
01:08:30
Monday, Nov 14, 2022Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency; Biden meets with China’s Xi in person for 1st time since taking office; Dolly Parton wins $100M award from Jeff BezosNR
33:26
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022Democrats projected to win Nevada Senate seat; Search for missing California mom; Ukraine city of Kherson liberated from RussiansNR
01:00:09
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022Taylor Swift announces biggest US stadium tour ever; Control of House and Senate hangs in the balance; US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27NR
01:06:47
Friday, Nov 11, 2022Highly-anticipated 'Wakanda Forever’' hits theaters; CDC warns of massive increase in flu infections, hospitalizations; Honoring America’s 1st Black Marines on Veterans DayNR
01:09:24
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022Michelle Obama talks family life and new book exclusively with ‘GMA’; Trump and DeSantis battle for future of Republican party after midterms; What happened backstage at the 56th CMA AwardsNR
01:09:52
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022Biggest takeaways from 2022 election midterm results; Publisher of Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage over fake cover; Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning gear up for CMA AwardsNR
01:07:22
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022Voters head to polls in crucial midterms; 'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music; How to get enough sleep and wake up energizedNR
01:09:29
Monday, Nov 07, 2022Hugh Jackman talks new movie, ‘The Son’; Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters; Astros win 2022 World SeriesNR
33:17
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022Biden, former presidents campaign days before election; NYC Marathon preview: Runners' stories of strength; Iran admits to supplying Russia with dronesNR
01:00:18
Saturday, Nov 05, 202218 reported tornadoes rip through south-central US; Former President Trump teases 2024 run for White House; Catching up with the cast of Pawn StarsNR