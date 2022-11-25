01:06:31

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022 Security prep underway for Thanksgiving Day Parade; Where to find the best Black Friday shopping deals; Chef tips and recipes for last-minute Thanksgiving help

01:09:11

Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022 Jesse Eisenberg talks new miniseries, ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’; How Americans are spending their money ahead of Black Friday; Saudi Arabia beats Argentina in World Cup shocker

01:10:05

Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022 Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas talk winning 'Dancing With the Stars'; Twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago; Jay Leno released from hospital after suffering severe burns

01:08:27

Monday, Nov 21, 2022 Bob Iger returns as Disney CEO; Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union talk about animated movie, ‘Strange World’; Biggest moments from the 2022 AMAs

32:47

Sunday, Nov 20, 2022 Millions traveling for Thanksgiving; Elon Musk reinstates Trump’s Twitter account; US men’s soccer team prepares for World Cup

01:06:35

Saturday, Nov 19, 2022 Extreme winter storm slams Upstate New York; Ticketmaster under scrutiny for handling of Taylor Swift tickets; Mariah Carey denied ‘Queen of Christmas’ crown

01:10:27

Friday, Nov 18, 2022 Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel talk new film, ‘Disenchanted’; Pink talks family life, touring and upcoming album; David Archuleta talks about his emotional 'faith crisis' after coming out

01:10:10

Thursday, Nov 17, 2022 Chris Hemsworth talks learning about his risk of developing Alzheimer's disease; Superfan uses TikTok to ask Lizzo to borrow special dress; GOP projected to retake control of the House

01:09:17

Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022 Donald Trump announces 2024 bid for White House; Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras' tour crashes website; John Leguizamo talks about his 2 upcoming films

01:11:41

Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022 Sir Elton John talks final North America concert; Amazon will reportedly lay off 10,000 workers; Jay Leno hospitalized with serious burns after 'gasoline accident'

01:08:30

Monday, Nov 14, 2022 Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency; Biden meets with China’s Xi in person for 1st time since taking office; Dolly Parton wins $100M award from Jeff Bezos

33:26

Sunday, Nov 13, 2022 Democrats projected to win Nevada Senate seat; Search for missing California mom; Ukraine city of Kherson liberated from Russians

01:00:09

Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 Taylor Swift announces biggest US stadium tour ever; Control of House and Senate hangs in the balance; US looks to become climate leader on the world's stage at COP27

01:06:47

Friday, Nov 11, 2022 Highly-anticipated 'Wakanda Forever’' hits theaters; CDC warns of massive increase in flu infections, hospitalizations; Honoring America’s 1st Black Marines on Veterans Day

01:09:24

Thursday, Nov 10, 2022 Michelle Obama talks family life and new book exclusively with ‘GMA’; Trump and DeSantis battle for future of Republican party after midterms; What happened backstage at the 56th CMA Awards

01:09:52

Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022 Biggest takeaways from 2022 election midterm results; Publisher of Vogue sues Drake and 21 Savage over fake cover; Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning gear up for CMA Awards

01:07:22

Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022 Voters head to polls in crucial midterms; 'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music; How to get enough sleep and wake up energized

01:09:29

Monday, Nov 07, 2022 Hugh Jackman talks new movie, ‘The Son’; Candidates take to TikTok to reach young voters; Astros win 2022 World Series

33:17