S12E338Mon, Dec 5, 2022
Shania Twain speaks out about surviving child abuse; 2 surviving roommates in Idaho campus killings break silence; A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issue
NR | 12.05.22 | 01:10:15 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
31:41
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022Taylor Swift fans to sue Ticketmaster over tour presale meltdown; Early voting breaks records in Georgia; Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury MondayNR
59:31
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022Mena Suvari opens up about her struggle with post-partum depression; NASA's Orion spacecraft enroute back to earth; Grab a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon!NR
01:07:32
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Russian strikes leaves major Ukrainian city in the dark; Sign 'n Grow teaches parents and babies new communication tools; Obama campaigns for Warnock in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffNR
01:06:15
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Lava from Mauna Loa eruption approaches major highway in Hawaii; Celebrating the life and legacy of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie; Congress races to avert rail strikeNR