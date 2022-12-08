S12E341Thu, Dec 8, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated docuseries drops overnight; Gasoline prices hit lowest point in a year; ‘A Beautiful Noise’ cast performs ‘Sweet Caroline’ on 'GMA'
12.08.22
01:06:01
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022Raphael Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff; Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accept award in New York; Inside look at ‘A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical’NR
01:08:32
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022A look back at Kirstie Alley's appearances on 'GMA'; Texas officer on trial for fatally shooting woman in her own home; Naomi Osaka talks new children's book, 'The Way Champs Play'NR
01:10:15
Monday, Dec 05, 2022Shania Twain speaks out about surviving child abuse; 2 surviving roommates in Idaho campus killings break silence; A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issueNR
31:41
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022Taylor Swift fans to sue Ticketmaster over tour presale meltdown; Early voting breaks records in Georgia; Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury MondayNR
59:31
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022Mena Suvari opens up about her struggle with post-partum depression; NASA's Orion spacecraft enroute back to earth; Grab a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon!NR
01:07:32
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Russian strikes leaves major Ukrainian city in the dark; Sign 'n Grow teaches parents and babies new communication tools; Obama campaigns for Warnock in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffNR
01:06:15
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Lava from Mauna Loa eruption approaches major highway in Hawaii; Celebrating the life and legacy of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie; Congress races to avert rail strikeNR