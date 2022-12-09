01:10:21

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated docuseries drops overnight; Gasoline prices hit lowest point in a year; ‘A Beautiful Noise’ cast performs ‘Sweet Caroline’ on 'GMA'

01:06:01

Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 Raphael Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff; Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accept award in New York; Inside look at ‘A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical’

01:08:32

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 A look back at Kirstie Alley's appearances on 'GMA'; Texas officer on trial for fatally shooting woman in her own home; Naomi Osaka talks new children's book, 'The Way Champs Play'

01:10:15

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Shania Twain speaks out about surviving child abuse; 2 surviving roommates in Idaho campus killings break silence; A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issue

31:41

Sunday, Dec 04, 2022 Taylor Swift fans to sue Ticketmaster over tour presale meltdown; Early voting breaks records in Georgia; Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury Monday

59:31

Saturday, Dec 03, 2022 Mena Suvari opens up about her struggle with post-partum depression; NASA's Orion spacecraft enroute back to earth; Grab a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon!

01:07:32

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 Russian strikes leaves major Ukrainian city in the dark; Sign 'n Grow teaches parents and babies new communication tools; Obama campaigns for Warnock in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff

01:06:15