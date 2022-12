01:05:38

Friday, Dec 16, 2022 Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’; Elon Musk suspends prominent journalists from Twitter; Adult-only cruises on the rise

01:11:32

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 'GMA' looks back at 2022; Tributes pour in after sudden death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss; ‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star and star Lucas Bravo join ‘GMA’

01:11:45

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez shooting trial; US scientists reach fusion energy breakthrough; Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown talk new series, ‘The Parent Test’

01:06:58

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Travel searches for Italy surge after ‘White Lotus’ finale; FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; Ashley Park talks season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

01:09:51

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 Lily Collins talks season 3 premiere of 'Emily in Paris'; Search for American college student missing in France; Picking up the pace of everyday activities could lead to longer life, study says

34:17

Sunday, Dec 11, 2022 ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ set to hit big screen; American student missing in France; Keystone Pipeline forced to shut down after rupture

01:07:07

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 Fans support Celine Dion after she details health battle; Sen. Sinema switches parties; Managing the holidays and mental health

01:08:49

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 Brittney Griner lands on US soil after prison release; How 'White Lotus' is bringing back 'appointment TV'; 'GMA' celebrates hero Kentucky grocery store owner

01:10:21

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated docuseries drops overnight; Gasoline prices hit lowest point in a year; ‘A Beautiful Noise’ cast performs ‘Sweet Caroline’ on 'GMA'

01:06:01

Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022 Raphael Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff; Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accept award in New York; Inside look at ‘A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical’

01:08:32

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 A look back at Kirstie Alley's appearances on 'GMA'; Texas officer on trial for fatally shooting woman in her own home; Naomi Osaka talks new children's book, 'The Way Champs Play'

01:10:15

Monday, Dec 05, 2022 Shania Twain speaks out about surviving child abuse; 2 surviving roommates in Idaho campus killings break silence; A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issue

31:41

Sunday, Dec 04, 2022 Taylor Swift fans to sue Ticketmaster over tour presale meltdown; Early voting breaks records in Georgia; Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury Monday

59:31

Saturday, Dec 03, 2022 Mena Suvari opens up about her struggle with post-partum depression; NASA's Orion spacecraft enroute back to earth; Grab a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon!

01:07:32

Friday, Dec 02, 2022 Russian strikes leaves major Ukrainian city in the dark; Sign 'n Grow teaches parents and babies new communication tools; Obama campaigns for Warnock in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff

01:06:15