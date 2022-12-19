S12E352Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Michigan mom accused of cyberstalking daughter; Brittney Griner breaks her silence; Rihanna goes viral on TikTok with video of her baby boy
NR | 12.19.22 | 01:07:41 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
30:52
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022World Cup final today; Millions of Americans flying this weekend; Health scare for Sharon OsbourneNR
01:08:38
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022'Avatar: The Way of Water’ debuts; Best deals on Super Saturday; CDC study shows many Americans are vulnerable to COVID this winterNR
01:05:38
Friday, Dec 16, 2022Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’; Elon Musk suspends prominent journalists from Twitter; Adult-only cruises on the riseNR
01:11:32
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022'GMA' looks back at 2022; Tributes pour in after sudden death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss; ‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star and star Lucas Bravo join ‘GMA’NR
01:11:45
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez shooting trial; US scientists reach fusion energy breakthrough; Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown talk new series, ‘The Parent Test’NR
01:06:58
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Travel searches for Italy surge after ‘White Lotus’ finale; FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; Ashley Park talks season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’NR
01:09:51
Monday, Dec 12, 2022Lily Collins talks season 3 premiere of 'Emily in Paris'; Search for American college student missing in France; Picking up the pace of everyday activities could lead to longer life, study saysNR
34:17
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ set to hit big screen; American student missing in France; Keystone Pipeline forced to shut down after ruptureNR
01:07:07
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022Fans support Celine Dion after she details health battle; Sen. Sinema switches parties; Managing the holidays and mental healthNR
01:08:49
Friday, Dec 09, 2022Brittney Griner lands on US soil after prison release; How 'White Lotus' is bringing back 'appointment TV'; 'GMA' celebrates hero Kentucky grocery store ownerNR
01:10:21
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated docuseries drops overnight; Gasoline prices hit lowest point in a year; ‘A Beautiful Noise’ cast performs ‘Sweet Caroline’ on 'GMA'NR
01:06:01
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022Raphael Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff; Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan accept award in New York; Inside look at ‘A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical’NR
01:08:32
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022A look back at Kirstie Alley's appearances on 'GMA'; Texas officer on trial for fatally shooting woman in her own home; Naomi Osaka talks new children's book, 'The Way Champs Play'NR
01:10:15
Monday, Dec 05, 2022Shania Twain speaks out about surviving child abuse; 2 surviving roommates in Idaho campus killings break silence; A look inside National Geographic's Pictures of the Year issueNR
31:41
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022Taylor Swift fans to sue Ticketmaster over tour presale meltdown; Early voting breaks records in Georgia; Tax fraud case against Trump Organization to head to jury MondayNR
59:31
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022Mena Suvari opens up about her struggle with post-partum depression; NASA's Orion spacecraft enroute back to earth; Grab a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch for a Christmas movie marathon!NR
01:07:32
Friday, Dec 02, 2022Russian strikes leaves major Ukrainian city in the dark; Sign 'n Grow teaches parents and babies new communication tools; Obama campaigns for Warnock in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffNR
01:06:15
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022Lava from Mauna Loa eruption approaches major highway in Hawaii; Celebrating the life and legacy of Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie; Congress races to avert rail strikeNR