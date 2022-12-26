36:13

Sunday, Dec 25, 2022 Christmas traditions from around the world; Luke’s Wings brings holiday cheer to wounded soldiers; Iconic television shows to enjoy on Christmas

01:07:25

Saturday, Dec 24, 2022 Philadelphia Eagle's linemen raise $250K with Christmas album; Freezing temperatures causing major power outages; 'GMA' tracks Santa as he leaves the North Pole

01:09:56

Friday, Dec 23, 2022 Families face off in ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown’; Jan. 6 committee releases final report; Former NFL player dies of cancer at 31

01:09:21

Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 Alaskan village teams up to help medevac baby to safety; American woman released same day as Griner recounts horror of Russian captivity; Pop icon Debbie Gibson performs 'Let It Snow' on 'GMA'

01:08:41

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 Stanley Tucci talks playing Clive Davis in Whitney Houston biopic; Elon Musk announces he will step down as Twitter CEO; Pentatonix brings the Christmas cheer on ‘GMA’

01:06:46

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 ‘DWTS’ pro Sharna Burgess opens up on postpartum struggle; Behold, the world’s biggest ugly Christmas sweater; Make these easy sugar cookie cut-out sandwiches

01:07:41

Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Michigan mom accused of cyberstalking daughter; Brittney Griner breaks her silence; Rihanna goes viral on TikTok with video of her baby boy

30:52

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 World Cup final today; Millions of Americans flying this weekend; Health scare for Sharon Osbourne

01:08:38

Saturday, Dec 17, 2022 'Avatar: The Way of Water’ debuts; Best deals on Super Saturday; CDC study shows many Americans are vulnerable to COVID this winter

01:05:38

Friday, Dec 16, 2022 Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’; Elon Musk suspends prominent journalists from Twitter; Adult-only cruises on the rise

01:11:32

Thursday, Dec 15, 2022 'GMA' looks back at 2022; Tributes pour in after sudden death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss; ‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star and star Lucas Bravo join ‘GMA’

01:11:45

Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez shooting trial; US scientists reach fusion energy breakthrough; Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown talk new series, ‘The Parent Test’

01:06:58

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022 Travel searches for Italy surge after ‘White Lotus’ finale; FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; Ashley Park talks season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’

01:09:51

Monday, Dec 12, 2022 Lily Collins talks season 3 premiere of 'Emily in Paris'; Search for American college student missing in France; Picking up the pace of everyday activities could lead to longer life, study says

34:17

Sunday, Dec 11, 2022 ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ set to hit big screen; American student missing in France; Keystone Pipeline forced to shut down after rupture

01:07:07

Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 Fans support Celine Dion after she details health battle; Sen. Sinema switches parties; Managing the holidays and mental health

01:08:49

Friday, Dec 09, 2022 Brittney Griner lands on US soil after prison release; How 'White Lotus' is bringing back 'appointment TV'; 'GMA' celebrates hero Kentucky grocery store owner

01:10:21

Thursday, Dec 08, 2022 Prince Harry and Meghan’s highly anticipated docuseries drops overnight; Gasoline prices hit lowest point in a year; ‘A Beautiful Noise’ cast performs ‘Sweet Caroline’ on 'GMA'

01:06:01