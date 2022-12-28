S12E361Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Jennifer Lopez talks 1st Christmas with Ben Affleck and their kids; NFL superstar announces surprising retirement; How a mom of 2 lost 100 pounds, became a powerlifter
NR | 12.28.22 | 01:08:13 | CC
01:09:59
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina Hall says she has mercury, lead poisoning; Investigation into mass flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines; How to boost your love life in 2023NR
01:12:29
Monday, Dec 26, 2022'Lady A' singer pens personal song about struggle with alcoholism; Migrants dropped off outside Vice President Harris’ home; What to know about gift returns and the biggest Christmas salesNR
36:13
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022Christmas traditions from around the world; Luke’s Wings brings holiday cheer to wounded soldiers; Iconic television shows to enjoy on ChristmasNR
01:07:25
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022Philadelphia Eagle's linemen raise $250K with Christmas album; Freezing temperatures causing major power outages; 'GMA' tracks Santa as he leaves the North PoleNR
01:09:56
Friday, Dec 23, 2022Families face off in ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Showdown’; Jan. 6 committee releases final report; Former NFL player dies of cancer at 31NR
01:09:21
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022Alaskan village teams up to help medevac baby to safety; American woman released same day as Griner recounts horror of Russian captivity; Pop icon Debbie Gibson performs 'Let It Snow' on 'GMA'NR
01:08:41
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022Stanley Tucci talks playing Clive Davis in Whitney Houston biopic; Elon Musk announces he will step down as Twitter CEO; Pentatonix brings the Christmas cheer on ‘GMA’NR
01:06:46
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022‘DWTS’ pro Sharna Burgess opens up on postpartum struggle; Behold, the world’s biggest ugly Christmas sweater; Make these easy sugar cookie cut-out sandwichesNR
01:07:41
Monday, Dec 19, 2022Michigan mom accused of cyberstalking daughter; Brittney Griner breaks her silence; Rihanna goes viral on TikTok with video of her baby boyNR
30:52
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022World Cup final today; Millions of Americans flying this weekend; Health scare for Sharon OsbourneNR
01:08:38
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022'Avatar: The Way of Water’ debuts; Best deals on Super Saturday; CDC study shows many Americans are vulnerable to COVID this winterNR
01:05:38
Friday, Dec 16, 2022Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’; Elon Musk suspends prominent journalists from Twitter; Adult-only cruises on the riseNR
01:11:32
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022'GMA' looks back at 2022; Tributes pour in after sudden death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss; ‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star and star Lucas Bravo join ‘GMA’NR
01:11:45
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez shooting trial; US scientists reach fusion energy breakthrough; Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph Brown talk new series, ‘The Parent Test’NR
01:06:58
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022Travel searches for Italy surge after ‘White Lotus’ finale; FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas; Ashley Park talks season 3 of ‘Emily in Paris’NR
01:09:51
Monday, Dec 12, 2022Lily Collins talks season 3 premiere of 'Emily in Paris'; Search for American college student missing in France; Picking up the pace of everyday activities could lead to longer life, study saysNR
34:17
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ set to hit big screen; American student missing in France; Keystone Pipeline forced to shut down after ruptureNR
01:07:07
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022Fans support Celine Dion after she details health battle; Sen. Sinema switches parties; Managing the holidays and mental healthNR
01:08:49
Friday, Dec 09, 2022Brittney Griner lands on US soil after prison release; How 'White Lotus' is bringing back 'appointment TV'; 'GMA' celebrates hero Kentucky grocery store ownerNR