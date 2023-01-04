NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry January

NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry January

NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry January

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023 NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry January

35:14