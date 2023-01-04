S13E4Wed, Jan 4, 2023
GOP faction blocks Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker; Wynonna opens up about her mental health journey; Meet the twin girls born ‘a year apart’
NR | 01.04.23 | 01:10:50 | CC
more episodes
01:08:33
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry JanuaryNR
01:08:04
Monday, Jan 02, 2023Remembering Barbara Walters; Celebrity trainer Chris Powell opens up on depression, divorce; Bestselling fantasy author Holly Black talks ‘The Stolen Heir’NR
35:14
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023What's ahead in the world of politics in New Year; Some of music's top stars are touring in 2023; The top travel destinations for 2023NR