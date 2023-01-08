S13E8Sun, Jan 8, 2023
Buffalo Bills to play Patriots, paying tribute to Damar Hamlin; High winds, heavy rain impact California’s electricity grids; Back from vacation? Why now is the best time to plan the next one
NR | 01.08.23 | 32:27 | CC
01:04:18
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House; How police tracked down the Idaho college murders suspect; 'GMA' revisits trip to Walt Disney World over the holidaysNR
01:09:47
Friday, Jan 06, 2023Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin starting to wake up: Doctors; Pitbull sends birthday message to Cecilia Vega; Chase Rice performs 'I Hate Cowboys'NR
01:07:46
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023Prince Harry to open up to Michael Strahan ahead of 'Spare' debut; United Airlines under fire after woman's search for lost luggage goes viral; NBA players speak out about mental health challengesNR
01:10:50
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023GOP faction blocks Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker; Wynonna opens up about her mental health journey; Meet the twin girls born ‘a year apart’NR
01:08:33
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry JanuaryNR
01:08:04
Monday, Jan 02, 2023Remembering Barbara Walters; Celebrity trainer Chris Powell opens up on depression, divorce; Bestselling fantasy author Holly Black talks ‘The Stolen Heir’NR
35:14
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023What's ahead in the world of politics in New Year; Some of music's top stars are touring in 2023; The top travel destinations for 2023NR