01:07:21

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 10-year-old baker Maddie French takes sweetness to a new level; Victims of Jen Shah's telemarketing scheme speak out; New Zealand's prime minister to step down

01:11:00

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023 Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley set to begin prison sentences; Iraq War veteran uses training to track down suspected dognapper; Tips for dating during Dry January

01:09:11

Monday, Jan 16, 2023 R'Bonney Gabriel talks historic win in Miss Universe 2023; LSU increases protection after fans disrupt meet over popular gymnast; Nathan Fillion talks latest season of 'The Rookie'

33:27

Sunday, Jan 15, 2023 Boston unveils 'Embrace' sculpture in tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; Storms continue slamming California; The hunt for a Mega Millions winner

01:03:48

Saturday, Jan 14, 2023 Shakira opens up in new song, 'BZRP Music Sessions #53'; More classified documents found in President Biden's home; Mega Millions jackpot winner from Maine

01:07:42

Friday, Jan 13, 2023 The life and legacy of Lisa Marie Presley; Tornadoes tear through the South as storm moves east; Teen gets surprise from Disney Dreamers Academy

01:09:27

Thursday, Jan 12, 2023 Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg talk 'How to Murder Your Husband'; Biden faces questions after new classified documents found; Remembering the life and legacy of musician Jeff Beck

01:10:20

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023 Top moments, winners from the Golden Globes; Major computer failure at FAA impacts US flights; Gwen Stefani facing scrutiny for comments about cultural appropriation

01:09:00

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023 Georgia wins 2nd straight college football national championship title; Seattle schools sue tech companies over youth mental health crisis; Day 2 of hospital nurses strike

01:11:40

Monday, Jan 09, 2023 Prince Harry on what led to royal rift, what he thinks is needed for reconciliation; Biden makes 1st visit to Southern border since taking office; Rosie Perez talks new season of ‘Your Honor’

32:27

Sunday, Jan 08, 2023 Buffalo Bills to play Patriots, paying tribute to Damar Hamlin; High winds, heavy rain impact California’s electricity grids; Back from vacation? Why now is the best time to plan the next one

01:04:18

Saturday, Jan 07, 2023 Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House; How police tracked down the Idaho college murders suspect; 'GMA' revisits trip to Walt Disney World over the holidays

01:09:47

Friday, Jan 06, 2023 Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin starting to wake up: Doctors; Pitbull sends birthday message to Cecilia Vega; Chase Rice performs 'I Hate Cowboys'

01:07:46

Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 Prince Harry to open up to Michael Strahan ahead of 'Spare' debut; United Airlines under fire after woman's search for lost luggage goes viral; NBA players speak out about mental health challenges

01:10:50

Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023 GOP faction blocks Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker; Wynonna opens up about her mental health journey; Meet the twin girls born ‘a year apart’

01:08:33

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023 NFL game suspended after Bills player collapses on field; Fans outraged after Celine Dion left off Rolling Stone list; What to drink when doing Dry January

01:08:04

Monday, Jan 02, 2023 Remembering Barbara Walters; Celebrity trainer Chris Powell opens up on depression, divorce; Bestselling fantasy author Holly Black talks ‘The Stolen Heir’

35:14