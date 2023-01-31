S13E31Tue, Jan 31, 2023
Jennifer Grey talks about new movie, 'Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation'; Music director shares details of Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show; Biden touts infrastructure package
NR | 01.31.23 | 01:11:37 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:09:34
Monday, Jan 30, 2023Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum talk ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance'; Eagles, Chiefs to face off for Super Bowl LVII; Fallout after Memphis police release video of Tyre NicholsNR
33:30
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023SCORPION unit deactivated after Tyre Nichols beating; Damar Hamlin speaks out in video to fans; Oscar nomination raises questionsNR
01:07:59
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023Memphis police release disturbing body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest; California court releases video showing brutal attack on Paul Pelosi; MoviePass tests new plan for relaunchNR
01:09:56
Friday, Jan 27, 2023Memphis police chief talks death of Tyre Nichols, upcoming release of video footage; Gerad Pique reveals new relationship months after split with Shakira; Elle King performs 'Lucky' on 'GMA'NR
01:08:53
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023Feds announce takedown of fake nursing diploma scheme; Savannah Chrisley speaks out about life since parents’ imprisonment; TikToker Keith Lee helps surprise deserving small businesses.NR
01:08:53
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023Tornado leaves trail of destruction in Texas; Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home; Star-studded Super Bowl LVII music lineup revealedNR
01:11:33
Tuesday, Jan 24, 20232023 Oscar nominations announced on 'GMA'; At least 7 killed in Half Moon Bay mass shooting; Performer rushed to hospital after possible drowning at Universal StudiosNR
01:10:49
Monday, Jan 23, 2023New details revealed of suspected gunman in deadly Lunar New Year shooting; Hilary Duff talks new season of 'How I Met Your Father'; What to know about filing your taxesNR
32:40
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023Jeremy Renner gives update after snowplow accident; At least 10 dead after mass shooting in California; Plans for King Charles’ Coronation announcedNR
01:08:16
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023World premiere of Hulu documentary 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’; Walmart employee saved lives during shooting in Indiana; Longest running Broadway show will soon end its runNR
01:07:30
Friday, Jan 20, 2023Remembering the life and legacy of music legend David Crosby; Man opens fire at Indiana Walmart; Chef Kathy Fang shares Lunar New Year ideas and recipeNR
01:07:21
Thursday, Jan 19, 202310-year-old baker Maddie French takes sweetness to a new level; Victims of Jen Shah's telemarketing scheme speak out; New Zealand's prime minister to step downNR
01:11:48
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023Chris Evert shares she's cancer-free a year after diagnosis; Dramatic video of Halloween 2017 terror attack played in court; ‘Pastina’ becomes viral cooking sensationNR
01:11:00
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley set to begin prison sentences; Iraq War veteran uses training to track down suspected dognapper; Tips for dating during Dry JanuaryNR
01:09:11
Monday, Jan 16, 2023R'Bonney Gabriel talks historic win in Miss Universe 2023; LSU increases protection after fans disrupt meet over popular gymnast; Nathan Fillion talks latest season of 'The Rookie'NR
33:27
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023Boston unveils 'Embrace' sculpture in tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; Storms continue slamming California; The hunt for a Mega Millions winnerNR
01:03:48
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023Shakira opens up in new song, 'BZRP Music Sessions #53'; More classified documents found in President Biden's home; Mega Millions jackpot winner from MaineNR
01:07:42
Friday, Jan 13, 2023The life and legacy of Lisa Marie Presley; Tornadoes tear through the South as storm moves east; Teen gets surprise from Disney Dreamers AcademyNR
01:09:27
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg talk 'How to Murder Your Husband'; Biden faces questions after new classified documents found; Remembering the life and legacy of musician Jeff BeckNR