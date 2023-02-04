Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: Officials

Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: Officials

Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: Officials

Friday, Feb 03, 2023 Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: Officials

01:11:04