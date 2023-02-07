S13E38Tue, Feb 7, 2023
Madonna's 'unrecognizable' appearance sparks conversation on ageism; Race to find survivors after 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkey, Syria; Biden to give SOTU speech to divided Congress
NR | 02.07.23 | 01:11:45 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:10:43
Monday, Feb 06, 2023Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher talk new movie, ‘Your Place or Mine’; Recovery underway after US shoots down suspected Chinese surveillance balloon; Biggest moments from the 2023 Grammy AwardsNR
34:10
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023Record-shattering cold weather hitting parts of the Northeast; Virginia teacher reported 'behavioral problems' in classroom before she was shot; The world's oldest living dogNR
01:07:35
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023'You People' draws controversy over culture clash plot; Latest on suspected Chinese spy balloon; NHL stars hit the ice for the skills challengeNR
01:07:43
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: OfficialsNR
01:11:04
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Robin Roberts shares highlights of 'bucket list' trip to New Zealand; Ticketmaster to implement new policies for new Beyonce tour; Tyre Nichols laid to rest in Memphis funeralNR
01:10:44
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023Chefs go head-to-head in 'GMA's' ‘Soul Food Showdown’; Deals and Steals from Black-owned businesses; Tom Brady announces he's retiring againNR