S13E45Tue, Feb 14, 2023
‘You’ star Penn Badgley steps back from intimate scenes; 3 dead, 5 hurt in Michigan State University shooting; Lawsuit claims Olaplex hair products caused blisters, bald spots
NR | 02.14.23 | 01:11:18 | CC
01:11:34
Monday, Feb 13, 2023Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII; Rihanna talks about her return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show; Best ads from Super Bowl LVIINR
34:06
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023US shoots down object over Alaska; New Mexico State University shuts down men's basketball program; Chiefs and Eagles fans take over PhoenixNR
01:09:38
Saturday, Feb 11, 20231-on-1 with Rob Gronkowski and the latest on Super Bowl Ads; Search for survivors as death toll soars in devastating earthquake; 'Frozen' officially getting another sequelNR
01:09:43
Friday, Feb 10, 2023Composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94; More than 22,000 killed in Turkey, Syria earthquake; Honoring Black creators on TikTokNR
01:09:30
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023Robin Roberts surprises nurses who were by her side during bone marrow transplant; Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl; Tornadoes reported in Louisiana and MississippiNR
01:09:46
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Biden calls for cooperation, faces heckling at State of the Union; FAA investigating after in-flight fire forces landing; Viral TikToker dances 30 days straight after losing fantasy footballNR
01:11:45
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023Madonna's 'unrecognizable' appearance sparks conversation on ageism; Race to find survivors after 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkey, Syria; Biden to give SOTU speech to divided CongressNR
01:10:43
Monday, Feb 06, 2023Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher talk new movie, ‘Your Place or Mine’; Recovery underway after US shoots down suspected Chinese surveillance balloon; Biggest moments from the 2023 Grammy AwardsNR
01:07:35
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023'You People' draws controversy over culture clash plot; Latest on suspected Chinese spy balloon; NHL stars hit the ice for the skills challengeNR
01:07:43
Friday, Feb 03, 2023Robin Roberts shares favorite moments of New Zealand trip; Chiefs, Eagles quarterbacks to make history at Super Bowl LVII; Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US: OfficialsNR
01:11:04
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023Robin Roberts shares highlights of 'bucket list' trip to New Zealand; Ticketmaster to implement new policies for new Beyonce tour; Tyre Nichols laid to rest in Memphis funeralNR
01:10:44
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023Chefs go head-to-head in 'GMA's' ‘Soul Food Showdown’; Deals and Steals from Black-owned businesses; Tom Brady announces he's retiring againNR