01:10:51

Friday, Feb 24, 2023 Sec. Blinken talks 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine; Cast of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ talks Oscars; Extreme weather to continue into weekend

01:11:43

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 Tessa Thompson talks about new film, ‘Creed III’; Exclusive look at Meredith Grey's exit on 'Grey's Anatomy'; Biden blasts Putin’s move to pull back from arms control treaty

01:06:36

Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 Da Brat reveals she's expecting her 1st baby at 48; Pinterest CEO warns of dangerous effects of artificial intelligence; How to ‘turn off’ your sweet tooth

01:10:42

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023 Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Creed III’; Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visit; Celebrating 10 years since Robin Roberts’ ‘GMA’ return after bone marrow transplant

01:08:33

Monday, Feb 20, 2023 ‘Ant-Man’ villain Jonathan Majors talks Kang the Conqueror role; Fisk University gymnastics team makes history; Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine

34:29

Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 Jimmy Carter begins hospice care at home; U.S., Chinese diplomats in high-stakes meeting; Underdog Mac McClung shines in NBA dunk contest

01:04:47

Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 Jinkx Monsoon gets ready to bid Broadway's 'Chicago' farewell; Black History Month: Harlem Globetrotters; Vice President Harris to speak on the war in Ukraine

01:08:15

Friday, Feb 17, 2023 Austin Butler talks Oscar nomination for ‘Elvis’; Grand finale of ‘GMA’ United States of Pizza competition; New Bing AI chatbot raises alarms

01:10:48

Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 Rihanna gives 1st interview since Super Bowl performance; ‘GMA’s’ search for best pizza in US continues in Philadelphia; At least 1 dead after gunfire at Texas food court

01:11:57

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 Elizabeth Smart reflects on 2 decades after her abduction; $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed; Former nanny sues Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

01:11:18

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 ‘You’ star Penn Badgley steps back from intimate scenes; 3 dead, 5 hurt in Michigan State University shooting; Lawsuit claims Olaplex hair products caused blisters, bald spots

01:11:34

Monday, Feb 13, 2023 Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII; Rihanna talks about her return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show; Best ads from Super Bowl LVII

34:06

Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 US shoots down object over Alaska; New Mexico State University shuts down men's basketball program; Chiefs and Eagles fans take over Phoenix

01:09:38

Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 1-on-1 with Rob Gronkowski and the latest on Super Bowl Ads; Search for survivors as death toll soars in devastating earthquake; 'Frozen' officially getting another sequel

01:09:43

Friday, Feb 10, 2023 Composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94; More than 22,000 killed in Turkey, Syria earthquake; Honoring Black creators on TikTok

01:09:30

Thursday, Feb 09, 2023 Robin Roberts surprises nurses who were by her side during bone marrow transplant; Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl; Tornadoes reported in Louisiana and Mississippi

01:09:46

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023 Biden calls for cooperation, faces heckling at State of the Union; FAA investigating after in-flight fire forces landing; Viral TikToker dances 30 days straight after losing fantasy football

01:11:45

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023 Madonna's 'unrecognizable' appearance sparks conversation on ageism; Race to find survivors after 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkey, Syria; Biden to give SOTU speech to divided Congress

01:10:43