S13E58Mon, Feb 27, 2023
Gigi Hadid and Tan France talk new season of ‘Next in Fashion’; Tornadoes and strong winds take aim at South; Biggest moments from 2023 SAG Awards
NR | 02.27.23 | 01:11:00 | CC
34:59
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023Winter storm slams West Coast; Supreme Court to hear cases against Biden's student debt relief; Voters in Nigeria cast ballotsNR
01:07:24
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023First Leopard tanks arrive in Ukraine; Rare winter storm in California; The 9-year-old who went from being bullied to becoming a bestselling authorNR
01:10:51
Friday, Feb 24, 2023Sec. Blinken talks 1-year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine; Cast of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ talks Oscars; Extreme weather to continue into weekendNR
01:11:43
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023Tessa Thompson talks about new film, ‘Creed III’; Exclusive look at Meredith Grey's exit on 'Grey's Anatomy'; Biden blasts Putin’s move to pull back from arms control treatyNR
01:06:36
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023Da Brat reveals she's expecting her 1st baby at 48; Pinterest CEO warns of dangerous effects of artificial intelligence; How to ‘turn off’ your sweet toothNR
01:10:42
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023Michael B. Jordan talks ‘Creed III’; Biden to meet with world leaders after surprise Ukraine visit; Celebrating 10 years since Robin Roberts’ ‘GMA’ return after bone marrow transplantNR
01:08:33
Monday, Feb 20, 2023‘Ant-Man’ villain Jonathan Majors talks Kang the Conqueror role; Fisk University gymnastics team makes history; Biden makes surprise visit to UkraineNR
34:29
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023Jimmy Carter begins hospice care at home; U.S., Chinese diplomats in high-stakes meeting; Underdog Mac McClung shines in NBA dunk contestNR
01:04:47
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023Jinkx Monsoon gets ready to bid Broadway's 'Chicago' farewell; Black History Month: Harlem Globetrotters; Vice President Harris to speak on the war in UkraineNR
01:08:15
Friday, Feb 17, 2023Austin Butler talks Oscar nomination for ‘Elvis’; Grand finale of ‘GMA’ United States of Pizza competition; New Bing AI chatbot raises alarmsNR
01:10:48
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023Rihanna gives 1st interview since Super Bowl performance; ‘GMA’s’ search for best pizza in US continues in Philadelphia; At least 1 dead after gunfire at Texas food courtNR
01:11:57
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023Elizabeth Smart reflects on 2 decades after her abduction; $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner revealed; Former nanny sues Olivia Wilde and Jason SudeikisNR
01:11:18
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023‘You’ star Penn Badgley steps back from intimate scenes; 3 dead, 5 hurt in Michigan State University shooting; Lawsuit claims Olaplex hair products caused blisters, bald spotsNR
01:11:34
Monday, Feb 13, 2023Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl LVII; Rihanna talks about her return to the stage for Super Bowl halftime show; Best ads from Super Bowl LVIINR
34:06
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023US shoots down object over Alaska; New Mexico State University shuts down men's basketball program; Chiefs and Eagles fans take over PhoenixNR
01:09:38
Saturday, Feb 11, 20231-on-1 with Rob Gronkowski and the latest on Super Bowl Ads; Search for survivors as death toll soars in devastating earthquake; 'Frozen' officially getting another sequelNR
01:09:43
Friday, Feb 10, 2023Composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94; More than 22,000 killed in Turkey, Syria earthquake; Honoring Black creators on TikTokNR
01:09:30
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023Robin Roberts surprises nurses who were by her side during bone marrow transplant; Female Navy pilots to make historic flyover at Super Bowl; Tornadoes reported in Louisiana and MississippiNR
01:09:46
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023Biden calls for cooperation, faces heckling at State of the Union; FAA investigating after in-flight fire forces landing; Viral TikToker dances 30 days straight after losing fantasy footballNR