S13E66Tue, Mar 7, 2023
Bruce Willis' wife asks paparazzi to 'give him space' after dementia diagnosis; Ron DeSantis' agenda takes center stage; Woman hosts party for 65 online dating app matches
NR | 03.07.23 | 01:03:17 | CC
01:09:40
Monday, Mar 06, 2023Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and Oscar slap in live special; Atlanta protests over new police training facility cause chaos; How social media impacts teens' brainsNR
34:13
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023Chris Rock addresses infamous Will Smith slap; Family survives close encounter with moose; 2023 Formula 1 season beginsNR
01:06:38
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023Tennessee governor passes new law banning gender-affirming care for minors; 8-year-old raises $70,000 for his favorite waiter; Preview of the 2023 Formula 1 season kick-offNR
01:05:28
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Juror speaks out after Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Macklemore talks struggle with sobriety during pandemic; Matthew Rhys talks season 2 of ‘Perry Mason’NR
01:11:05
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023The history of Easter Island statues, Rapa Nui people; Insulin prices slashed by drug giant Eli Lilly; Easter Island's Mana Ma’ohi dancers perform on 'GMA'NR
01:11:46
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023Winter weather batters California; Simple ways to save the environment at home; ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ heads to BroadwayNR