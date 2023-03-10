01:05:13

Thursday, Mar 09, 2023 Jimmy Kimmel shares prep for Oscars night; Heavy rains could trigger flooding in California; Damson Idris talks about the final season of ‘Snowfall’

01:08:56

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023 Drew Barrymore opens up about drinking after divorce; 2 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back in US; Minnesota Vikings player helped pull man from a burning car

01:03:17

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023 Bruce Willis' wife asks paparazzi to 'give him space' after dementia diagnosis; Ron DeSantis' agenda takes center stage; Woman hosts party for 65 online dating app matches

01:09:40

Monday, Mar 06, 2023 Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and Oscar slap in live special; Atlanta protests over new police training facility cause chaos; How social media impacts teens' brains

34:13

Sunday, Mar 05, 2023 Chris Rock addresses infamous Will Smith slap; Family survives close encounter with moose; 2023 Formula 1 season begins

01:06:38

Saturday, Mar 04, 2023 Tennessee governor passes new law banning gender-affirming care for minors; 8-year-old raises $70,000 for his favorite waiter; Preview of the 2023 Formula 1 season kick-off

01:05:28

Friday, Mar 03, 2023 Juror speaks out after Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Macklemore talks struggle with sobriety during pandemic; Matthew Rhys talks season 2 of ‘Perry Mason’

01:11:05

Thursday, Mar 02, 2023 The history of Easter Island statues, Rapa Nui people; Insulin prices slashed by drug giant Eli Lilly; Easter Island's Mana Ma’ohi dancers perform on 'GMA'

01:11:46