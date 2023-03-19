01:08:27

Saturday, Mar 18, 2023 Bloom Li talks Disney+ movie ‘Chang Can Dunk’; Biggest moments from upset in NCAA tournament; Remembering Lance Reddick

01:08:40

Friday, Mar 17, 2023 Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler talk new movie, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’; Michael Cohen talks Trump investigation on ‘GMA’; OpenAI CEO says AI will reshape society, acknowledges risks

01:09:35

Thursday, Mar 16, 2023 Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu talk about new movie, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’; Charity Lawson talks about becoming the new Bachelorette; How to keep stock of your money after bank troubles

01:09:16

Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023 Rina Sawayama talks new film, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’; AKC announces most popular dog breed; Brooke Shields opens up about finding her way and her voice

01:06:44

Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023 Selena Gomez opens up about being body shamed on social media; Ohio man injured in zebra attack; A look at the new TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney World

01:10:39

Monday, Mar 13, 2023 ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture at Oscars; Trump’s attorney talks former president’s invitation to testify before grand jury; An Oscars surprise for deserving film school teacher

32:45

Sunday, Mar 12, 2023 Which stars could take home an Oscar?; California river breaches levee overnight; March Madness selection predictions

01:06:05

Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 1-on-1 with Angela Bassett; Silicon Valley bank fallout; Missouri school district implements a 4-day school week

01:10:46

Friday, Mar 10, 2023 What to expect at the 95th Academy Awards; FDA mandates new mammogram requirements; Cross-country storm bringing blast of snow from the Midwest to Northeast

01:05:13

Thursday, Mar 09, 2023 Jimmy Kimmel shares prep for Oscars night; Heavy rains could trigger flooding in California; Damson Idris talks about the final season of ‘Snowfall’

01:08:56

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023 Drew Barrymore opens up about drinking after divorce; 2 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back in US; Minnesota Vikings player helped pull man from a burning car

01:03:17

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023 Bruce Willis' wife asks paparazzi to 'give him space' after dementia diagnosis; Ron DeSantis' agenda takes center stage; Woman hosts party for 65 online dating app matches

01:09:40

Monday, Mar 06, 2023 Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and Oscar slap in live special; Atlanta protests over new police training facility cause chaos; How social media impacts teens' brains

34:13

Sunday, Mar 05, 2023 Chris Rock addresses infamous Will Smith slap; Family survives close encounter with moose; 2023 Formula 1 season begins

01:06:38

Saturday, Mar 04, 2023 Tennessee governor passes new law banning gender-affirming care for minors; 8-year-old raises $70,000 for his favorite waiter; Preview of the 2023 Formula 1 season kick-off

01:05:28

Friday, Mar 03, 2023 Juror speaks out after Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Macklemore talks struggle with sobriety during pandemic; Matthew Rhys talks season 2 of ‘Perry Mason’

01:11:05

Thursday, Mar 02, 2023 The history of Easter Island statues, Rapa Nui people; Insulin prices slashed by drug giant Eli Lilly; Easter Island's Mana Ma’ohi dancers perform on 'GMA'

01:11:46