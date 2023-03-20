S13E79Mon, Mar 20, 2023
Keanu Reeves talks about new film, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’; Trump claims arrest is imminent, tries to rally supporters; Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional message on actor's birthday
NR | 03.20.23 | 01:09:12 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
32:22
Sunday, Mar 19, 2023Trump claims he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for protest; March Madness opening weekend delivers upset after upset; Small plane makes emergency landing on beachNR
01:08:27
Saturday, Mar 18, 2023Bloom Li talks Disney+ movie ‘Chang Can Dunk’; Biggest moments from upset in NCAA tournament; Remembering Lance ReddickNR
01:08:40
Friday, Mar 17, 2023Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler talk new movie, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’; Michael Cohen talks Trump investigation on ‘GMA’; OpenAI CEO says AI will reshape society, acknowledges risksNR
01:09:35
Thursday, Mar 16, 2023Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu talk about new movie, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’; Charity Lawson talks about becoming the new Bachelorette; How to keep stock of your money after bank troublesNR
01:09:16
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023Rina Sawayama talks new film, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’; AKC announces most popular dog breed; Brooke Shields opens up about finding her way and her voiceNR
01:06:44
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023Selena Gomez opens up about being body shamed on social media; Ohio man injured in zebra attack; A look at the new TRON Lightcycle Run at Walt Disney WorldNR
01:10:39
Monday, Mar 13, 2023‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins Best Picture at Oscars; Trump’s attorney talks former president’s invitation to testify before grand jury; An Oscars surprise for deserving film school teacherNR
32:45
Sunday, Mar 12, 2023Which stars could take home an Oscar?; California river breaches levee overnight; March Madness selection predictionsNR
01:06:05
Saturday, Mar 11, 20231-on-1 with Angela Bassett; Silicon Valley bank fallout; Missouri school district implements a 4-day school weekNR
01:10:46
Friday, Mar 10, 2023What to expect at the 95th Academy Awards; FDA mandates new mammogram requirements; Cross-country storm bringing blast of snow from the Midwest to NortheastNR
01:05:13
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023Jimmy Kimmel shares prep for Oscars night; Heavy rains could trigger flooding in California; Damson Idris talks about the final season of ‘Snowfall’NR
01:08:56
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023Drew Barrymore opens up about drinking after divorce; 2 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico are back in US; Minnesota Vikings player helped pull man from a burning carNR
01:03:17
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023Bruce Willis' wife asks paparazzi to 'give him space' after dementia diagnosis; Ron DeSantis' agenda takes center stage; Woman hosts party for 65 online dating app matchesNR
01:09:40
Monday, Mar 06, 2023Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and Oscar slap in live special; Atlanta protests over new police training facility cause chaos; How social media impacts teens' brainsNR
34:13
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023Chris Rock addresses infamous Will Smith slap; Family survives close encounter with moose; 2023 Formula 1 season beginsNR
01:06:38
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023Tennessee governor passes new law banning gender-affirming care for minors; 8-year-old raises $70,000 for his favorite waiter; Preview of the 2023 Formula 1 season kick-offNR
01:05:28
Friday, Mar 03, 2023Juror speaks out after Alex Murdaugh found guilty in murder of wife, son; Macklemore talks struggle with sobriety during pandemic; Matthew Rhys talks season 2 of ‘Perry Mason’NR
01:11:05
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023The history of Easter Island statues, Rapa Nui people; Insulin prices slashed by drug giant Eli Lilly; Easter Island's Mana Ma’ohi dancers perform on 'GMA'NR
01:11:46
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023Winter weather batters California; Simple ways to save the environment at home; ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ heads to BroadwayNR