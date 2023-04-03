Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

Sunday, Apr 02, 2023 Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

01:01:30