01:07:53

Thursday, Apr 06, 2023 Kate and Charlie Gibson talk about the audiobook boom; Pence agrees to testify in Jan. 6 hearing; New round of severe weather hits the heartland

01:09:46

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023 Jason Bateman talks new movie, ‘Air’; Ali Wong talks about new series, 'Beef'; Christine Ko talks about the new season of ‘Dave’

01:12:22

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Chris Tucker talks about new film, 'Air'; NASA announces 4 astronauts for historic moon mission; Exclusive look at Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit

01:09:43

Monday, Apr 03, 2023 Rob Lowe talks about his new show, ‘Unstable’; Ali Wentworth and Lana Wilson talk Brooke Shields documentary, 'Pretty Baby'; Alcohol health benefits questioned in new research

29:52

Sunday, Apr 02, 2023 Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

01:01:30