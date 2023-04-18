01:07:30

Monday, Apr 17, 2023 AI used to create songs using popular artists’ voices; 127th Boston Marathon marks 10 years since deadly bombing; Maya Feller shares stress-reducing food to get the week going

32:50

Sunday, Apr 16, 2023 Major week ahead for the Supreme Court; SpaceX cleared for historic launch; Honoring Boston Marathon bombing victims 10 years later

01:05:22

Saturday, Apr 15, 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade kicks off; Kids find their voice’s during Autism Acceptance Month; The Supreme Court weighs in on abortion decision

01:08:04

Friday, Apr 14, 2023 Jalyn Hall talks new series, ‘The Crossover’; Mom wins lottery days after daughter finishes cancer treatments; Suspect arrested in major intelligence breach

01:10:43

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 Denzel Washington celebrates Boys and Girls Club's 5,000th location; Alleged leaker of top US secret documents revealed; Ft. Lauderdale airport shuts down as major flooding hits Florida

01:08:18

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 Ariana Grande speaks out about body image; SC senator Tim Scott explores 2024 run for president; Lisa Ann Walter talks ‘Abbott Elementary.’

01:06:32

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023 Kathryn Hahn talks about new miniseries, ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’; Hilary Swank welcomes twins; Exclusive 1st look at new teaser trailer for ‘The Marvels’

01:09:00

Monday, Apr 10, 2023 Ramon Rodriguez talks new show, ‘Will Trent’; Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly split; Jon Rahm wins Masters green jacket

33:18

Sunday, Apr 09, 2023 What's next after dueling rulings over the abortion pill; Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday mass in front of millions worldwide; Voters react to the Tennessee House's expulsion of Democratic lawmakers

01:08:04

Saturday, Apr 08, 2023 Federal judge suspends FDA's approval of Mifepristone; New study says climate change could be cause of more home runs this season; What to cook for Easter and Passover

01:04:46

Friday, Apr 07, 2023 Turmoil in Tennessee as House votes to expel 2 Democratic lawmakers; Justice Clarence Thomas faces calls for impeachment; Escalating violence in the Middle East, rocket launches, mosque raids

01:07:53

Thursday, Apr 06, 2023 Kate and Charlie Gibson talk about the audiobook boom; Pence agrees to testify in Jan. 6 hearing; New round of severe weather hits the heartland

01:09:46

Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023 Jason Bateman talks new movie, ‘Air’; Ali Wong talks about new series, 'Beef'; Christine Ko talks about the new season of ‘Dave’

01:12:22

Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023 Chris Tucker talks about new film, 'Air'; NASA announces 4 astronauts for historic moon mission; Exclusive look at Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit

01:09:43

Monday, Apr 03, 2023 Rob Lowe talks about his new show, ‘Unstable’; Ali Wentworth and Lana Wilson talk Brooke Shields documentary, 'Pretty Baby'; Alcohol health benefits questioned in new research

29:52

Sunday, Apr 02, 2023 Severe weather moves east as deadly tornadoes rip through the south; Pope Francis takes part in Palm Sunday services; NASA set to announce moon mission crew

01:01:30