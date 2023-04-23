S13E113Sun, Apr 23, 2023
Actor Jamie Foxx continues to recover at Atlanta hospital; US embassy in Sudan safely evacuated; Fiery scare on Dallas-bound American Airlines flight
NR | 04.23.23 | 28:40 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:08:04
Friday, Apr 21, 2023Sofia Black-D’Elia talks about second season of ‘Single Drunk Female’; Biden prepares to announce 2024 reelection bid; The eco-friendly changes you can make that could also save you moneyNR
59:46
Thursday, Apr 20, 2023Bella Hadid opens up about sobriety journey; Passenger on Southwest flight met by cops after complaining about crying baby; A visit to the manatee safe haven in Florida’s Kings BayNR
01:09:52
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023Inside South Sudan's humanitarian crisis; Megan Thee Stallion opens up for 1st time since attacker was found guilty; Disha Bose talks about new book, "Dirty Laundry"NR
01:07:53
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023How cloud seeding could help Colorado River; YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content; McDonald's revamping its classic burgerNR
01:07:30
Monday, Apr 17, 2023AI used to create songs using popular artists’ voices; 127th Boston Marathon marks 10 years since deadly bombing; Maya Feller shares stress-reducing food to get the week goingNR
32:50
Sunday, Apr 16, 2023Major week ahead for the Supreme Court; SpaceX cleared for historic launch; Honoring Boston Marathon bombing victims 10 years laterNR
01:05:22
Saturday, Apr 15, 2023National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade kicks off; Kids find their voice’s during Autism Acceptance Month; The Supreme Court weighs in on abortion decisionNR
01:08:04
Friday, Apr 14, 2023Jalyn Hall talks new series, ‘The Crossover’; Mom wins lottery days after daughter finishes cancer treatments; Suspect arrested in major intelligence breachNR
01:10:43
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023Denzel Washington celebrates Boys and Girls Club's 5,000th location; Alleged leaker of top US secret documents revealed; Ft. Lauderdale airport shuts down as major flooding hits FloridaNR
01:08:18
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023Ariana Grande speaks out about body image; SC senator Tim Scott explores 2024 run for president; Lisa Ann Walter talks ‘Abbott Elementary.’NR
01:06:32
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023Kathryn Hahn talks about new miniseries, ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’; Hilary Swank welcomes twins; Exclusive 1st look at new teaser trailer for ‘The Marvels’NR
01:09:00
Monday, Apr 10, 2023Ramon Rodriguez talks new show, ‘Will Trent’; Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly split; Jon Rahm wins Masters green jacketNR
33:18
Sunday, Apr 09, 2023What's next after dueling rulings over the abortion pill; Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday mass in front of millions worldwide; Voters react to the Tennessee House's expulsion of Democratic lawmakersNR
01:08:04
Saturday, Apr 08, 2023Federal judge suspends FDA's approval of Mifepristone; New study says climate change could be cause of more home runs this season; What to cook for Easter and PassoverNR
01:04:46
Friday, Apr 07, 2023Turmoil in Tennessee as House votes to expel 2 Democratic lawmakers; Justice Clarence Thomas faces calls for impeachment; Escalating violence in the Middle East, rocket launches, mosque raidsNR
01:07:53
Thursday, Apr 06, 2023Kate and Charlie Gibson talk about the audiobook boom; Pence agrees to testify in Jan. 6 hearing; New round of severe weather hits the heartlandNR
01:09:46
Wednesday, Apr 05, 2023Jason Bateman talks new movie, ‘Air’; Ali Wong talks about new series, 'Beef'; Christine Ko talks about the new season of ‘Dave’NR
01:12:22
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023Chris Tucker talks about new film, 'Air'; NASA announces 4 astronauts for historic moon mission; Exclusive look at Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes UnitNR
01:09:43
Monday, Apr 03, 2023Rob Lowe talks about his new show, ‘Unstable’; Ali Wentworth and Lana Wilson talk Brooke Shields documentary, 'Pretty Baby'; Alcohol health benefits questioned in new researchNR