01:09:25

Monday, May 08, 2023 Jamie Foxx on his way to recovery after undisclosed illness: Source; Bill Gates talks concerns over artificial intelligence; Minnesota substitute teacher honored during Teacher Appreciation Week

29:53

Sunday, May 07, 2023 DeSantis presidential bid could be near; Latest on mass shooting at Texas outlet mall; A day of traditional rituals with new symbols of diversity during the coronation

01:03:11

Saturday, May 06, 2023 Charles III is crowned king; Newly released video of Trump deposition in defamation trial; Time to binge the prequel spin-off from Bridgerton

01:07:08

Friday, May 05, 2023 Countdown to the coronation of King Charles; Proud Boys leader, members convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy; Ed Sheeran defeats copyright lawsuit for 'Thinking Out Loud'

01:07:22

Thursday, May 04, 2023 Karen Gillan talks new movie, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Royal events in full swing ahead of coronation; Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Atlanta medical facility

01:12:27

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Chris Pratt talks about new film, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Suspect accused of killing 5 Texas family members arrested; Tiny resume tweaks you can make to land your dream job

01:09:58

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 2023 Met Gala: Best-dressed stars and surprise baby bumps; Susan Lucci talks heart health for Stroke Awareness Month; Minka Kelly talks about new memoir, 'Tell Me Everything'

01:09:03