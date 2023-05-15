32:33

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Mother-daughter duos share inspiration and encouragement; Ukraine advances in Bakhmut; Reality check along the border

01:07:07

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Celebrating GMA's Eva Pilgrim; A Look at Gio's journey to the anchor desk; Meet 'Asian American Girl Club' founder, Ally Maki

01:09:36

Friday, May 12, 2023 Celebrating a deserving mom with 'Breakfast in Bed' surprise for Mother's Day; US Homeland Security secretary on Title 42 expiration; Tom Holland opens up about sobriety and mental health

01:08:30

Thursday, May 11, 2023 8-year-old who spent 2 days alone in woods shares survival story; Border patrol braces for migrant surge with Title 42 set to expire tonight; Miranda Lambert talks new cookbook, 'Y'all Eat Yet'

01:09:46

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 E. Jean Carroll, lawyer talk court victory against Trump; 'Walk With GMA' surprises 2 inspirational walkers; Mary Berry talks new cookbook and bakes up sweet treats

01:03:55

Tuesday, May 09, 2023 Skiers get swept up in separate avalanches while trying to help each other; Ed Sheeran talks copyright lawsuit, new tour and 'Subtract'; Ken Jennings talks 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournament

01:09:25

Monday, May 08, 2023 Jamie Foxx on his way to recovery after undisclosed illness: Source; Bill Gates talks concerns over artificial intelligence; Minnesota substitute teacher honored during Teacher Appreciation Week

29:53

Sunday, May 07, 2023 DeSantis presidential bid could be near; Latest on mass shooting at Texas outlet mall; A day of traditional rituals with new symbols of diversity during the coronation

01:03:11

Saturday, May 06, 2023 Charles III is crowned king; Newly released video of Trump deposition in defamation trial; Time to binge the prequel spin-off from Bridgerton

01:07:08

Friday, May 05, 2023 Countdown to the coronation of King Charles; Proud Boys leader, members convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy; Ed Sheeran defeats copyright lawsuit for 'Thinking Out Loud'

01:07:22

Thursday, May 04, 2023 Karen Gillan talks new movie, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Royal events in full swing ahead of coronation; Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Atlanta medical facility

01:12:27

Wednesday, May 03, 2023 Chris Pratt talks about new film, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Suspect accused of killing 5 Texas family members arrested; Tiny resume tweaks you can make to land your dream job

01:09:58

Tuesday, May 02, 2023 2023 Met Gala: Best-dressed stars and surprise baby bumps; Susan Lucci talks heart health for Stroke Awareness Month; Minka Kelly talks about new memoir, 'Tell Me Everything'

01:09:03