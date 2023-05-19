S13E139Fri, May 19, 2023
Harrison Ford talks 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'; Ukraine president to join leaders at G7 summit; Debt ceiling talks continue before June 1 deadline
TV-PG | 05.19.23 | 01:10:56 | CC
01:06:46
Thursday, May 18, 2023Halle Bailey talks about new movie, 'The Little Mermaid'; Montana signs bill to ban TikTok; President Biden cuts Japan trip short to address debt ceilingTV-PG
01:10:32
Wednesday, May 17, 2023Chefs face off in 'GMA' stir-fry showdown; How to improve your walking workout; Artificial Intelligence gives fashion adviceTV-PG
01:06:47
Tuesday, May 16, 2023Chef Gordon Ramsay talks new cookbook, 'Uncharted'; Steve Nash talks new exercise app; 'GMA' has 1st look at new Anna Nicole Smith documentaryTV-PG
01:05:58
Monday, May 15, 2023Awkwafina talks about new film, ‘The Little Mermaid’; Taylor Swift comes to fan’s defense during Philadelphia concert; Dwayne Johnson gets candid about mental health.TV-PG
32:33
Sunday, May 14, 2023Mother-daughter duos share inspiration and encouragement; Ukraine advances in Bakhmut; Reality check along the borderTV-PG
01:07:07
Saturday, May 13, 2023Celebrating GMA's Eva Pilgrim; A Look at Gio's journey to the anchor desk; Meet 'Asian American Girl Club' founder, Ally MakiTV-PG
01:09:36
Friday, May 12, 2023Celebrating a deserving mom with 'Breakfast in Bed' surprise for Mother's Day; US Homeland Security secretary on Title 42 expiration; Tom Holland opens up about sobriety and mental healthTV-PG
01:08:30
Thursday, May 11, 20238-year-old who spent 2 days alone in woods shares survival story; Border patrol braces for migrant surge with Title 42 set to expire tonight; Miranda Lambert talks new cookbook, 'Y'all Eat Yet'TV-PG
01:09:46
Wednesday, May 10, 2023E. Jean Carroll, lawyer talk court victory against Trump; 'Walk With GMA' surprises 2 inspirational walkers; Mary Berry talks new cookbook and bakes up sweet treatsTV-PG
01:03:55
Tuesday, May 09, 2023Skiers get swept up in separate avalanches while trying to help each other; Ed Sheeran talks copyright lawsuit, new tour and 'Subtract'; Ken Jennings talks 'Jeopardy! Masters' tournamentTV-PG
01:09:25
Monday, May 08, 2023Jamie Foxx on his way to recovery after undisclosed illness: Source; Bill Gates talks concerns over artificial intelligence; Minnesota substitute teacher honored during Teacher Appreciation WeekTV-PG
29:53
Sunday, May 07, 2023DeSantis presidential bid could be near; Latest on mass shooting at Texas outlet mall; A day of traditional rituals with new symbols of diversity during the coronationTV-PG
01:03:11
Saturday, May 06, 2023Charles III is crowned king; Newly released video of Trump deposition in defamation trial; Time to binge the prequel spin-off from BridgertonTV-PG
01:07:08
Friday, May 05, 2023Countdown to the coronation of King Charles; Proud Boys leader, members convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy; Ed Sheeran defeats copyright lawsuit for 'Thinking Out Loud'TV-PG
01:07:22
Thursday, May 04, 2023Karen Gillan talks new movie, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Royal events in full swing ahead of coronation; Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Atlanta medical facilityTV-PG
01:12:27
Wednesday, May 03, 2023Chris Pratt talks about new film, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’; Suspect accused of killing 5 Texas family members arrested; Tiny resume tweaks you can make to land your dream jobTV-PG
01:09:58
Tuesday, May 02, 20232023 Met Gala: Best-dressed stars and surprise baby bumps; Susan Lucci talks heart health for Stroke Awareness Month; Minka Kelly talks about new memoir, 'Tell Me Everything'TV-PG
01:09:03
Monday, May 01, 2023Hollywood director speaks out about AANHPI visibility; Deborah Roberts talks about her new book; Disney celebrates 43rd anniversary of Make-A-Wish.TV-PG