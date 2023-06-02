Skip to Content
S13E152Fri, Jun 2, 2023
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka talk new show, ‘Drag Me to Dinner’; Senate passes debt ceiling deal; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into the wrong car speaks out
TV-PG | 06.02.23 | 01:09:44 | CC
Good Morning AmericaJune 2023Fri, Jun 2, 2023