S13E154Sun, Jun 4, 2023
LGBTQ+ community celebrates as attempt to limit drag shows fails; GOP presidential candidates head to Iowa; Prince Harry set to testify in British tabloids legal battle
TV-PG | 06.04.23 | 31:32 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
01:05:12
Saturday, Jun 03, 2023Celebrating Pride Month with Kandy Muse; 14-year-old Xavier Jones walked more than 2 hours to his graduation; Jury finds former 'Family Feud' contestant guilty of murdering his wifeTV-PG
01:09:44
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka talk new show, ‘Drag Me to Dinner’; Senate passes debt ceiling deal; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into the wrong car speaks outTV-PG
01:10:02
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Tallulah Willis opens up about mental health and her dad’s struggle; Thousands evacuated as wildfire rips through Canada; Celebrating drag performer Prada G. Major's impact on communityTV-PG