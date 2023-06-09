01:10:03

Thursday, Jun 08, 2023 Filmmaker DeVon Franklin talks new film, 'Flamin' Hot'; Warnings after smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets large areas of US; Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood talk 'Cruel Summer'

01:10:59

Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023 Gloria Gaynor and Betsy Schechter talk about new documentary; Health warning as smoke from Canadian wildfire reaches East Coast; Chris Christie talks about 2024 presidential campaign

01:10:18

Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023 Tim Cook says Apple Vision Pro will change how people engage with tech; Elliot Page talks about new memoir, 'Pageboy’; Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe talk new season of 'Outlander’

01:08:44

Monday, Jun 05, 2023 Elton John talks about initiatives to fight AIDS; Formerly conjoined twins reunite with doctors who separated them; Best tips for thrifting fashion

31:32

Sunday, Jun 04, 2023 LGBTQ+ community celebrates as attempt to limit drag shows fails; GOP presidential candidates head to Iowa; Prince Harry set to testify in British tabloids legal battle

01:05:12

Saturday, Jun 03, 2023 Celebrating Pride Month with Kandy Muse; 14-year-old Xavier Jones walked more than 2 hours to his graduation; Jury finds former 'Family Feud' contestant guilty of murdering his wife

01:09:44

Friday, Jun 02, 2023 Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka talk new show, ‘Drag Me to Dinner’; Senate passes debt ceiling deal; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into the wrong car speaks out

01:10:02