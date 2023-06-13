S13E163Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Gabrielle Union on her summer rom-com ‘The Perfect Find’; ‘Wheel of Fortune’ icon Pat Sajack to retire after next season; Denver Nuggets win 1st NBA title in franchise history
TV-PG | 06.13.23 | 01:10:51 | CC
01:10:27
Monday, Jun 12, 2023Jennifer Lawrence talks new film 'No Hard Feelings'; Conor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital with brutal blow; Portion of I-95 collapses after vehicle fireTV-PG
32:57
Sunday, Jun 11, 2023Trump hits campaign trail; 'Once Upon a Time in Anaheim' preview; Kyiv's counteroffensive underway, Zelenskyy saysTV-PG
01:07:22
Saturday, Jun 10, 2023Department of Justice unseals indictment against former President Donald Trump; CDC warning over medical tourism; The science of a breakup songTV-PG
01:07:54
Friday, Jun 09, 2023Trump attorney talks indictment in classified docs case; 20 states face air quality alerts as haze from Canadian wildfires move south; Samuel L. Jackson talks new series, 'Secret invasion'TV-PG
01:10:03
Thursday, Jun 08, 2023Filmmaker DeVon Franklin talks new film, 'Flamin' Hot'; Warnings after smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets large areas of US; Sadie Stanley and Lexi Underwood talk 'Cruel Summer'TV-PG
01:10:59
Wednesday, Jun 07, 2023Gloria Gaynor and Betsy Schechter talk about new documentary; Health warning as smoke from Canadian wildfire reaches East Coast; Chris Christie talks about 2024 presidential campaignTV-PG
01:10:18
Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023Tim Cook says Apple Vision Pro will change how people engage with tech; Elliot Page talks about new memoir, 'Pageboy’; Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe talk new season of 'Outlander’TV-PG
01:08:44
Monday, Jun 05, 2023Elton John talks about initiatives to fight AIDS; Formerly conjoined twins reunite with doctors who separated them; Best tips for thrifting fashionTV-PG
31:32
Sunday, Jun 04, 2023LGBTQ+ community celebrates as attempt to limit drag shows fails; GOP presidential candidates head to Iowa; Prince Harry set to testify in British tabloids legal battleTV-PG
01:05:12
Saturday, Jun 03, 2023Celebrating Pride Month with Kandy Muse; 14-year-old Xavier Jones walked more than 2 hours to his graduation; Jury finds former 'Family Feud' contestant guilty of murdering his wifeTV-PG
01:09:44
Friday, Jun 02, 2023Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka talk new show, ‘Drag Me to Dinner’; Senate passes debt ceiling deal; Texas cheerleader who was shot after friend got into the wrong car speaks outTV-PG
01:10:02
Thursday, Jun 01, 2023Tallulah Willis opens up about mental health and her dad’s struggle; Thousands evacuated as wildfire rips through Canada; Celebrating drag performer Prada G. Major's impact on communityTV-PG