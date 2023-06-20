Skip to Content
S13E170Tue, Jun 20, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker talks about legacy of 'Sex and the City' after 25 years; Sneak peek at upcoming Donna Summer auction; How some people were able to retire in their 30s
TV-PG | 06.20.23 | 01:07:07 | CC

Good Morning America