S13E191Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera dish on new ‘Barbie’ movie; Madonna speaks out after hospitalization; Best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day.
TV-PG | 07.11.23 | 56:28 | CC

Good Morning AmericaJuly 2023Tue, Jul 11, 2023