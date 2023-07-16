01:07:39

Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 Imagine Dragons band is focus of new documentary; The sport of cricket hopes to win over American fans; Hasbro toys brings back the Furby

01:07:50

Friday, Jul 14, 2023 Hollywood actors join writers on picket line; FDA approves 1st over-the-counter birth control pill; Jung Kook from BTS performs ‘Dynamite’

01:09:58

Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 Tom Holland speaks out about sobriety; National Security Council spokesman on Biden’s commitment to Ukraine; 'GMA' visits the 'Key West of the North'

01:08:58

Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023 How to recreate the tastes of Wimbledon at home; Aunjanue Ellis talks new show ‘Justified: City Primeval’; New episodes of ‘Bluey’ debut on Disney+

56:28

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023 Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera dish on new ‘Barbie’ movie; Madonna speaks out after hospitalization; Best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day.

51:07

Monday, Jul 10, 2023 USWNT's Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of season; Harry Styles hit by flying object at Vienna concert; Disney Channel celebrates 40th anniversary

33:55

Sunday, Jul 09, 2023 37 million across United States on alert for dangerous heat; Trans rights advocates protest Tennessee bill; Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirement

01:06:16

Saturday, Jul 08, 2023 NatGeo's Jeff Jenkins is ready for adventure; The new musical bopping along on Broadway; Tom Cruise looks to lift the summer box office with a new Mission: Impossible movie

01:09:27

Friday, Jul 07, 2023 2 boys save 7-year-old from drowning; New push for safety after string of shark attacks; 2 young women surprised with scholarships from Marine Corps

01:08:24

Thursday, Jul 06, 2023 Zelenskyy talks Ukraine counteroffensive, weapons from allies; Hero woman saves dad and daughter in separate incidents; 25 million Americans under heat alerts from coast to coast

01:08:11

Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023 Bachelorette Charity Lawson talks new season; Inside the hottest plant-based food trends; Meta prepares to launch Twitter alternative

01:08:23

Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023 Tom Segura talks new special ‘Sledgehammer’; Towns opt for drone shows over 4th of July fireworks; 5 dead in overnight mass shooting in Philadelphia

01:10:27

Monday, Jul 03, 2023 Jim Gaffigan talks new series ‘Full Circle’; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on new season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’; Closer look at National Geographic's Shark Fest

33:23

Sunday, Jul 02, 2023 How to stay safe at amusement parks this summer; Over 700 arrested from protest, riots in streets of France; Multiple fatalities, dozens injured in Baltimore mass shooting

01:07:34