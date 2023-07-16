S13E196Sun, Jul 16, 2023
Highlights from WNBA all-star game in Las Vegas; Police say suspected kidnap victim returned home; American carpenters help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
TV-PG | 07.16.23 | 27:20 | CC
01:07:39
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023Imagine Dragons band is focus of new documentary; The sport of cricket hopes to win over American fans; Hasbro toys brings back the FurbyTV-PG
01:07:50
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Hollywood actors join writers on picket line; FDA approves 1st over-the-counter birth control pill; Jung Kook from BTS performs ‘Dynamite’TV-PG
01:09:58
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Tom Holland speaks out about sobriety; National Security Council spokesman on Biden’s commitment to Ukraine; 'GMA' visits the 'Key West of the North'TV-PG
01:08:58
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023How to recreate the tastes of Wimbledon at home; Aunjanue Ellis talks new show ‘Justified: City Primeval’; New episodes of ‘Bluey’ debut on Disney+TV-PG
56:28
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera dish on new ‘Barbie’ movie; Madonna speaks out after hospitalization; Best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day.TV-PG
51:07
Monday, Jul 10, 2023USWNT's Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of season; Harry Styles hit by flying object at Vienna concert; Disney Channel celebrates 40th anniversaryTV-PG
33:55
Sunday, Jul 09, 202337 million across United States on alert for dangerous heat; Trans rights advocates protest Tennessee bill; Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirementTV-PG
01:06:16
Saturday, Jul 08, 2023NatGeo's Jeff Jenkins is ready for adventure; The new musical bopping along on Broadway; Tom Cruise looks to lift the summer box office with a new Mission: Impossible movieTV-PG
01:09:27
Friday, Jul 07, 20232 boys save 7-year-old from drowning; New push for safety after string of shark attacks; 2 young women surprised with scholarships from Marine CorpsTV-PG
01:08:24
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023Zelenskyy talks Ukraine counteroffensive, weapons from allies; Hero woman saves dad and daughter in separate incidents; 25 million Americans under heat alerts from coast to coastTV-PG
01:08:11
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Bachelorette Charity Lawson talks new season; Inside the hottest plant-based food trends; Meta prepares to launch Twitter alternativeTV-PG
01:08:23
Tuesday, Jul 04, 2023Tom Segura talks new special ‘Sledgehammer’; Towns opt for drone shows over 4th of July fireworks; 5 dead in overnight mass shooting in PhiladelphiaTV-PG
01:10:27
Monday, Jul 03, 2023Jim Gaffigan talks new series ‘Full Circle’; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on new season of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’; Closer look at National Geographic's Shark FestTV-PG
33:23
Sunday, Jul 02, 2023How to stay safe at amusement parks this summer; Over 700 arrested from protest, riots in streets of France; Multiple fatalities, dozens injured in Baltimore mass shootingTV-PG
01:07:34
Saturday, Jul 01, 2023Indiana Jones and his legacy beyond the box office; 2023 Essence Festival preview; Holiday travel records shatteredTV-PG