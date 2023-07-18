Skip to Content
S13E198Tue, Jul 18, 2023
'Barbie' cast talks how the film reframes the iconic doll; Inside look at the 50th annual CMA Fest; Debate over concert etiquette after Miranda Lambert pauses performance
TV-PG | 07.18.23 | 01:08:01 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

Good Morning AmericaJuly 2023Tue, Jul 18, 2023