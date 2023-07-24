S13E204Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Raging wildfires force massive evacuations in Greece; Twitter begins rebrand into ‘X’; 'Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ combine for biggest opening weekend since 2019.
TV-PG | 07.24.23 | 01:08:10 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
33:55
Sunday, Jul 23, 2023Team Ohana set off on Pacific Challenge; Innovative ways to beat the heat; Rising tension between China, TaiwanTV-PG
01:08:57
Saturday, Jul 22, 2023Paying tribute to Tony Bennett; Dave Coulier talks about his new podcast ‘Full House Rewind’; Wildfires rage in GreeceTV-PG
01:04:56
Friday, Jul 21, 2023Meet Team USA at the Women’s World Cup; Movie fans hit cinemas for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend; Trump aide testifies before grand juryTV-PG
01:08:57
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023Greta Gerwig talks about her new film, ‘Barbie’; Matthew McConaughey is on a mission to make schools safe; Winning ticket for $1 billion Powerball jackpot sold in CaliforniaTV-PG
01:11:13
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023What we know about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s separation; Police search home in Tupac Shakur murder investigation; Why a protein-rich breakfast could be the best way to start your dayTV-PG
01:08:01
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023'Barbie' cast talks how the film reframes the iconic doll; Inside look at the 50th annual CMA Fest; Debate over concert etiquette after Miranda Lambert pauses performanceTV-PG
01:09:24
Monday, Jul 17, 202371-year-old Gerry Turner announced as 1st 'Golden Bachelor'; New study compares effects of smoking and vaping; Celebrating the life of Jane BirkinTV-PG
27:20
Sunday, Jul 16, 2023Highlights from WNBA all-star game in Las Vegas; Police say suspected kidnap victim returned home; American carpenters help rebuild Notre Dame CathedralTV-PG
01:07:39
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023Imagine Dragons band is focus of new documentary; The sport of cricket hopes to win over American fans; Hasbro toys brings back the FurbyTV-PG
01:07:50
Friday, Jul 14, 2023Hollywood actors join writers on picket line; FDA approves 1st over-the-counter birth control pill; Jung Kook from BTS performs ‘Dynamite’TV-PG
01:09:58
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023Tom Holland speaks out about sobriety; National Security Council spokesman on Biden’s commitment to Ukraine; 'GMA' visits the 'Key West of the North'TV-PG
01:08:58
Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023How to recreate the tastes of Wimbledon at home; Aunjanue Ellis talks new show ‘Justified: City Primeval’; New episodes of ‘Bluey’ debut on Disney+TV-PG
56:28
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera dish on new ‘Barbie’ movie; Madonna speaks out after hospitalization; Best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day.TV-PG
51:07
Monday, Jul 10, 2023USWNT's Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of season; Harry Styles hit by flying object at Vienna concert; Disney Channel celebrates 40th anniversaryTV-PG
33:55
Sunday, Jul 09, 202337 million across United States on alert for dangerous heat; Trans rights advocates protest Tennessee bill; Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirementTV-PG
01:06:16
Saturday, Jul 08, 2023NatGeo's Jeff Jenkins is ready for adventure; The new musical bopping along on Broadway; Tom Cruise looks to lift the summer box office with a new Mission: Impossible movieTV-PG
01:09:27
Friday, Jul 07, 20232 boys save 7-year-old from drowning; New push for safety after string of shark attacks; 2 young women surprised with scholarships from Marine CorpsTV-PG
01:08:24
Thursday, Jul 06, 2023Zelenskyy talks Ukraine counteroffensive, weapons from allies; Hero woman saves dad and daughter in separate incidents; 25 million Americans under heat alerts from coast to coastTV-PG
01:08:11
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023Bachelorette Charity Lawson talks new season; Inside the hottest plant-based food trends; Meta prepares to launch Twitter alternativeTV-PG