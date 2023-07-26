01:04:16

Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023 Tori Kelly hospitalized for reported blood clots: What to know; Monica speaks out after jumping off stage mid-performance to stop fight; TikTok announces new feature to rival Twitter, Threads

01:08:10

Monday, Jul 24, 2023 Raging wildfires force massive evacuations in Greece; Twitter begins rebrand into ‘X’; 'Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ combine for biggest opening weekend since 2019.

33:55

Sunday, Jul 23, 2023 Team Ohana set off on Pacific Challenge; Innovative ways to beat the heat; Rising tension between China, Taiwan

01:08:57

Saturday, Jul 22, 2023 Paying tribute to Tony Bennett; Dave Coulier talks about his new podcast ‘Full House Rewind’; Wildfires rage in Greece

01:04:56

Friday, Jul 21, 2023 Meet Team USA at the Women’s World Cup; Movie fans hit cinemas for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend; Trump aide testifies before grand jury

01:08:57

Thursday, Jul 20, 2023 Greta Gerwig talks about her new film, ‘Barbie’; Matthew McConaughey is on a mission to make schools safe; Winning ticket for $1 billion Powerball jackpot sold in California

01:11:13

Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023 What we know about Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s separation; Police search home in Tupac Shakur murder investigation; Why a protein-rich breakfast could be the best way to start your day

01:08:01

Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023 'Barbie' cast talks how the film reframes the iconic doll; Inside look at the 50th annual CMA Fest; Debate over concert etiquette after Miranda Lambert pauses performance

01:09:24

Monday, Jul 17, 2023 71-year-old Gerry Turner announced as 1st 'Golden Bachelor'; New study compares effects of smoking and vaping; Celebrating the life of Jane Birkin

27:20

Sunday, Jul 16, 2023 Highlights from WNBA all-star game in Las Vegas; Police say suspected kidnap victim returned home; American carpenters help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

01:07:39

Saturday, Jul 15, 2023 Imagine Dragons band is focus of new documentary; The sport of cricket hopes to win over American fans; Hasbro toys brings back the Furby

01:07:50

Friday, Jul 14, 2023 Hollywood actors join writers on picket line; FDA approves 1st over-the-counter birth control pill; Jung Kook from BTS performs ‘Dynamite’

01:09:58

Thursday, Jul 13, 2023 Tom Holland speaks out about sobriety; National Security Council spokesman on Biden’s commitment to Ukraine; 'GMA' visits the 'Key West of the North'

01:08:58

Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023 How to recreate the tastes of Wimbledon at home; Aunjanue Ellis talks new show ‘Justified: City Primeval’; New episodes of ‘Bluey’ debut on Disney+

56:28

Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023 Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera dish on new ‘Barbie’ movie; Madonna speaks out after hospitalization; Best deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day.

51:07

Monday, Jul 10, 2023 USWNT's Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of season; Harry Styles hit by flying object at Vienna concert; Disney Channel celebrates 40th anniversary

33:55

Sunday, Jul 09, 2023 37 million across United States on alert for dangerous heat; Trans rights advocates protest Tennessee bill; Soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces retirement

01:06:16

Saturday, Jul 08, 2023 NatGeo's Jeff Jenkins is ready for adventure; The new musical bopping along on Broadway; Tom Cruise looks to lift the summer box office with a new Mission: Impossible movie

01:09:27